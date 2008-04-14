Have you heard the news?400 Code Pink members are on a fast for impeachment of Messrs. Bush and Cheney for charges of "high crimes and misdemeanors", two candidates are running against Nancy Pelosi because she isn't considering impeachment, two towns in Vermont have voted to prosecute our Nation's top two leaders if they enter their jurisdiction, and polls say 54% of Americans want impeachment for Cheney if hearings prove wrongdoing.

Both the mainstream media and the House leadership have been keeping impeachment "off the table" and under the rug.The fourth estate, which is rapidly becoming the "real estate" of some of the world's biggest corporate conglomerates, has turned its back on impeachment while exploiting the presidential horse race for all its financial worth.

John Conyers, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have shirked defending the Constitution by their refusal to open impeachment hearings for Vice President Cheney and President Bush.

By blacking out impeachment from the halls of Congress and from the minds of the American populace, the leadership in Congress, with the cooperation of the news media, has betrayed America and our Constitution.

Dennis Johnson, Milwaukee