Abele's Ridiculous Attack on Larson

After losing the February primary to state Sen. Chris Larson, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele apparently decided that the only way he’s going to have a chance to hang on to his job is to go negative against his opponent before the April 5 election.

Now we learn that not only has Abele governed as essentially Scott Walker-Lite, he is now using the strategy of the right-wing Republican political consultant Karl Rove with his campaign. For Rove, it is attack your opponent for your own weakness or attack your opponent on his or her strength. For example, George W. Bush served in the National Guard when he was in his 20s, so Rove attacked John Kerry, who served honorably in Vietnam, as someone who was unpatriotic and unwilling to serve his country. Using the Rove playbook, Abele is, believe it or not, now trying to tie Larson to Gov. Scott Walker. Other than the fact they are both guys who live in Wisconsin, there aren’t many other legitimate comparisons.

So we weren’t surprised when Abele’s newest ad was a hit piece on Larson’s record as a state senator. What is shocking is that Abele is trying to link Larson to Scott Walker—when, in reality, it’s Abele who has worked closely with Walker and Republican legislators who share his agenda.

Abele’s hit piece alleges that Larson supported big banks and Walker’s agenda when he voted for a few bills, including a noncontroversial, bipartisan bill that allows retailers with their own credit cards to write off bad debt that they cannot collect. Larson voted for it in the spring of 2014, along with fellow Democratic senators Bob Jauch, Jennifer Shilling and Kathleen Vinehout. This bipartisan vote didn’t make a blip in the media, yet Abele has dug deep to find this alleged dirt on Larson to use in his campaign ad blitz.

But is Abele right when he says Larson is just a Wall Street-backed Scott Walker crony?

Let’s look at the candidates’ entire records in office and see which one is following the Scott Walker playbook:

Looking over their records, it’s ridiculous to say that Larson is a close ally of the Republican governor.

After all of the above facts and many more, it is clear that Abele is not only following Scott Walker’s playbook as Milwaukee County executive, but that as a candidate for re-election, he is following Karl Rove’s strategy of attacking your opponent based on your own weakness. In this case, Abele is trying to cover up the fact that he’s close allies with Walker by accusing Chris Larson of doing the same thing. Don’t fall for Abele’s version of the truth. Chris Abele can try buying ad time to create a false reality, but he can’t change his Walker-Lite record in office.