Bob Peterson for Milwaukee Public School Board—Citywide District

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Bob Peterson for the Milwaukee Public School Board’s citywide position. Peterson is probably the most qualified person to run for the Milwaukee School Board in more than a generation, and that is not an exaggeration. In the 1970s, while still a high school student, Bob Peterson was already organizing for school reform and had authored a pamphlet that was used well beyond Milwaukee for inspiring students to work for meaningful education reform, and that was just the beginning.

Peterson went on to get a couple degrees in education and a doctorate in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service. Peterson could have easily pursued a career as a college professor, but instead he chose to teach fourth and fifth grade for almost 30 years in MPS. He not only taught elementary school but co-founded La Escuela Fratney in 1988—Wisconsin’s first two-way bilingual school. In 1995, Peterson was honored as Wisconsin’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. In 2011, when Walker passed Act 10 targeting public unions, Peterson ran for and was elected president of the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA).

In addition to his classroom teaching and various work within the profession, he also was the founding editor of what is now a highly respected national school reform magazine, Rethinking Schools, and also co-edited several books.

The Shepherd Express asks you to please support Bob Peterson for the citywide school board position. Milwaukee’s public schools definitely needs dedicated educational leaders like Bob Peterson.

The MPS School Board, Citywide District race is one of several items on the ballot on Apr. 2. See all of our endorsements here.