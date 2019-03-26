The Shepherd Express Spring 2019 Election Endorsements

Here in Wisconsin, our partisan elections have been so distorted by large amounts of out-of-state special interest group monies, extreme gerrymandering and voter suppression to the benefit of Republicans that the results often fail to reflect the will of the people. Our elections must be clean, free and fair. That makes it imperative that our justice system, which is the final arbiter in any election disputes, must be above reproach to intervene when required.

Unfortunately, the highest court in our state, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has been tarnished with two Scott Walker appointees to vacant seats, each with histories of bigotry. Current state Supreme Court candidate Judge Brian Hagedorn’s homophobia and intolerance of religions other than his own is in that repugnant mold—not totally surprising given that he was Scott Walker’s lawyer. What is new is that he’s such a rightwing extremist that even Republican stalwarts such as Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce and the Realtors, are fleeing or avoiding his campaign. A vote to reject that hatred is reason enough to run to the polls on Tuesday, April 2.

But here’s an even better reason to vote: There’s a candidate on the ballot who is steeped in judicial experience, strong leadership and a long and deep history of community service.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

The Shepherd Express endorses: Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer | Read endorsement

Milwaukee Public School Board Elections

On Tuesday, April 2, voters in the City of Milwaukee will be voting for members of the governing board of the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) system. There are nine members of the MPS School Board—eight from districts that represent 1/8th of the population of Milwaukee, and one member elected at-large (citywide). The terms are for four years. Every two years, four of the eight members from the districts are up for election. This year, in addition to the four district-elected members, the citywide member is also up for election. The following are the Shepherd Express’ endorsements for the Tuesday, April 2, election. Please Vote.

Please Beware: Unfortunately, the out-of-state dark money that supports privatization has again come into the MPS School Board races with negative and false information. Please keep that in mind when you see negative flyers and negative ads against candidates that support public education.

Milwaukee Public School Board, Citywide District: Bob Peterson | Read endorsement

Milwaukee Public School Board, District One: Marva Herndon and Shyla Deacon | Read endorsement

Milwaukee Public School Board, District Two: Erika Siemsen | Read endorsement

Milwaukee Public School Board, District Three: Sequanna Taylor | Read endorsement

Milwaukee Public School Board, District Eight: Megan O'Halloran | Read endorsement

One Contested Circuit Court Race in Milwaukee County