Dual Endorsement: Marva Herndon and Shyla Deacon for Milwaukee Public School Board—District One

Marva Herndon Shyla Deacon

District One is fortunate to have two qualified individuals running for the MPS School Board: Marva Herndon and Shyla Deacon. We believe that either one of these candidates would serve their community well. Both candidates are either current or former parents of MPS students and strongly believe in and understand the value of public education and will work hard to strengthen Milwaukee Public Schools. Marva Herndon and Shyla Deacon bring different strengths to the position, and they each have an impressive list of endorsements.

Herndon has a deep history of involvement in virtually all of the fights in Milwaukee to protect public education over the past 10 years. Deacon also has been active in the community in various ways, including serving on the board of the Next Door Foundation and as a member of the Early Education Task Force for the City of Milwaukee. Either way, District One and the children of Milwaukee are the winners.

The MPS School Board, District One race is one of several items on the ballot on Apr. 2. See all of our endorsements here.