Shepherd Express Enthusiastically Endorses Lisa Neubauer

Talk to leaders in her hometown of Racine. Ask experts in the justice system from sheriffs to district attorneys to more than 340 judges—they are all on Team Neubauer, including a number of usually Republican stalwarts. Her opponent’s support is shallow, and when it came to light that he compared same-sex relationships to bestiality in his blog, he lost some of the few backers he had. Such conservative newspaper editorial boards as the Janesville Gazette have endorsed Neubauer, citing her superior experience, well-rounded skills and impartial approach.

Indeed, Neubauer has three decades of legal experience, including more than a decade as a twice-elected Appeals Court judge. Her volunteerism and civic involvement have earned her community praise and awards. Neubauer has been a reading tutor in Racine schools, a breast-cancer survivor mentor and a Big Sister. In contrast, her opponent cites helping Walker write Act 10—a piece of legislation that divided our state and harmed Wisconsin workers—as a high point of his much shorter career.

The justice elected on Tuesday, April 2, will replace a respected and ethical trailblazer, Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who has served with honor and integrity on Wisconsin’s high court for 42 years. Judge Neubauer is our clear choice to bring judicial knowledge, legal acumen, fairness and independence to Wisconsin’s highest court.

This race is for a 10-year term. Electing Neubauer will maintain the balance of the court at four conservatives and three liberals, as well as setting the stage for taking the Wisconsin Supreme Court back from Walker-Trump Republicans in 2020.

Please get out and vote in the spring nonpartisan elections on Tuesday, April 2. We must restore integrity and ethics in Wisconsin. Please vote for Lisa Neubauer.

