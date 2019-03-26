Sequanna Taylor for Milwaukee Public School Board—District Three

Sequanna Taylor is the Shepherd Express’ choice for the District Three seat on the MPS Board of School Directors. She attended and graduated from MPS schools herself and is a mother of MPS students. Taylor has served as president of the Milwaukee Education Assistant Association (MEAA), has been a Milwaukee County Supervisor since 2016 and has focused her public service on the education of Milwaukee’s youth. Most of her work and volunteer work focuses on properly educating Milwaukee’s children.

“I’ve seen firsthand how issues such as affordable housing, proper nutrition and decent healthcare overflow into our schools,” Taylor has stated. “How can a student focus on learning when they are worried about their next meal or if they have a place to stay for the night?” Taylor, an educational assistant, also serves on the National Educators Association (NEA) as a board director as well as on the leadership team of the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC). For Taylor, the most important issue the board has to address is making sure that MPS classrooms are fully funded.

Throughout her career, Taylor has worked hard for positive change, and she has earned the support of an impressive list of progressive organizations and community leaders who are now endorsing her in this election. In short, Taylor’s personal and professional track record strongly indicates that she will be a powerful advocate for the educators, parents and children of MPS.

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Taylor, and we ask the voters of MPS District Three to please vote for Sequanna Taylor.

