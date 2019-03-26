Megan O'Halloran for Milwaukee Public School Board—District Eight

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Megan O’Halloran for the MPS District Eight board seat and for her tireless work supporting public education and fighting against the efforts of those who continue to try to privatize our public education. When asked why she is running for the board, she emphatically responds, “To protect public education from privatization efforts, disrupt the ‘school-to-prison’ pipeline and increase student access to advanced class options.”

O’Halloran graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from UW-Milwaukee, and currently works as a fundraiser; as O’Halloran states, she “works every day to raise resources to meet our city’s most critical needs, [helping to] build the community I want to raise my children in.” O’Halloran has a strong history of community volunteer work and devotes considerable personal energy toward advocating for good public schools for all Milwaukee children.

As a tireless advocate for strong public schools, she says she looks forward “to bringing my professional experience and commitment to the community to the board.” O’Halloran explains that, when elected to the board, she’ll “fight to lower class size, increase student access to art, gym, library and music and increase community engagement with regular community conversations.”

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Megan O’Halloran for the MPS District Eight seat and asks the voters to please vote for Megan O’Halloran on April 2.

The MPS School Board, District Eight race is one of several items on the ballot on Apr. 2. See all of our endorsements here.