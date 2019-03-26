Erika Siemsen for Milwaukee Public School Board—District Two

Photo credit: Jenna Stoll Photography

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Erika Siemsen for the MPS School Board. Siemsen is a retired MPS teacher who is running for all the right reasons and is “for the kids.” She’s a teacher’s teacher. After 31 years in an MPS classroom, she has seen it all and knows the good things MPS is doing, but also knows what needs to be improved. As she has said, “When I retired, I decided I was not done fighting for our children and the great public schools they deserve.” This decision has led her to run for the Second District seat on the MPS School Board, where she hopes to put her pro-public-schools philosophy to work for all of the educators, parents and children of the MPS system.

Siemsen is a very strong supporter of public schools and understands that the best way to give our Milwaukee children the best education they can receive is by strengthening our public schools rather than shifting resources away from MPS, as her opponent is advocating. Siemsen explains, “I believe restoring funds, providing services and resources to our students and teachers, lowering class size and improving our meal program will have a direct effect on our students and improve their overall well-being.”

In addition to all of her endorsements from various community advocacy groups like Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), she is also strongly endorsed by many fellow education leaders, like former Milwaukee School Board President Peter Blewett. There is no doubt that Siemsen is best qualified to serve the families in the Second District on the MPS School Board.

If you live in MPS District Two, please vote for Erika Siemsen.

