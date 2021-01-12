Brown Berets Will March for Immigrant (and Human Rights)

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Los Brown Berets Milwaukee

The Brown Berets of Milwaukee will be answering the national call to action as part of a nationwide march to make their voices heard. It will be done in an attempt to hold Joe Biden to his promises and stop family separations, as well as to close the detention camps at the border. Every Brown Beret chapter in the United States is scheduling its own march in an attempt to bring attention to these issues.

Milwaukee’s Brown Berets are imploring all activist groups, community organizations, unions, and anyone with a passion for human rights to join them. Their march will begin at noon, Wednesday, January 20 at 916 S Cesar Chavez Drive, by the statue of Cesar Chavez outside of El Rey. The marchers will go west on National Avenue and end at Mitchell Park.

In a statement addressing the incoming president, the Brown Berets set forth “a list of demands rooted in the human rights of our migrant relatives.” These include freeing detained children from ICE detention centers and reuniting them with their parents during the first six weeks of his administration; offer a comprehensive COVID relief plan to everyone inside the detention centers; terminating all plans for a border wall; monetary compensation for all women who were forced to have hysterectomies, and criminal charges being brought forth to those responsible for performing these procedures; and publish a written report and disclose all activities that happened inside the detention camps.

“As an undocumented person who has lived 93% of her life in Milwaukee, this is my home. After my parents self-deported in 2018, I made it my mission to continue fighting for families and to end family separation so no one will ever feel the grief I continuously feel for people who are still alive. I march for my parents, who have left their fingerprint on the city,” says Camila, a member of the Brown Berets.

“I came to the United States when i was seven years old, along with my 12 year old sister and our mother. After an arduous journey that took us months, including walking through the Sonoran Desert, we were finally reunited with my father and grandfather in Milwaukee. I march because no one should be denied the right to be reunited with their family. We will not stop until every family is reunited, and no one has to endure trauma as inhumane as this again,” says Cesar, a Brown Berets’ organizer.