Buy Local and Help Your Neighbors—And Yourself

Get the most bang for your buck this holiday seasonby shopping at locally owned retailers, restaurants and cafés.

Not only will this support your neighbors’businesses during a tough recession, but you’ll become eligible for somegenerous gift certificates and prizes donated by local establishments.

The key is to shop at locally owned businesses likethe members of the Our Milwaukee business alliance. Money spent at theseestablishments creates a major ripple effect throughout the community.According to economists, while only 13 cents of each dollar spent at a nationalchain stays within the community, a whopping 68 cents of each dollar spent at alocal business stays here. That money supports your friends and neighbors, ourstate and local governments and schools through taxes, and creates a vibrant,exciting metropolitan Milwaukeewith unique businesses and culture.

The impact is huge. In fact, if all 325,000 Shepherd Express print and onlinereaders spend $100 at local businesses this holiday season, an eye-popping$32.5 million would be pumped into the local economy. And an additional $22million would continue to circulate within the area long after those initialpurchases were made.

"Buying locally is one of the most important things we can do to keep our local economy thriving," said Our Milwaukee President Pam Mehnert, of Outpost Natural Foods. "We've seen local businesses closing. Ever since the recession hit, things really have slowed down. If we can encourage people to buy local first, it really would make a difference economically in our city."

To encourage our readers to shop locally, the Shepherd Express and Our Milwaukee haveteamed up to reward those who promise to spend $100 at local establishments inthe next few weeks. Just go to ExpressMilwaukee.com and take the Buy LocalPledge. When you sign up, you’ll become eligible for gift certificates anditems generously donated by Our Milwaukee members.

“This is a win-win proposition,” said Shepherd Express Publisher Louis Fortis.“Our Milwaukeemembers have made generous donations to Shepherd Express readers, and ourreaders will pledge to support local businesses this holiday season and nextyear. Everybody wins.”

Participating local businesses include:

Winning Shepherdreaders will be randomly selected daily throughout December.

But the Buy Local Pledge is only the beginning. Whenreaders send us a receipt from an Our Milwaukee business dated Nov. 1-Dec. 31,they will be entered to win a grand prize we’ll announce later in the month.



In addition, Our Milwaukee is sponsoring a Buy LocalFair, to be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-5 p.m., at the Lakefront Palm Garden, 1872 N. Commerce St.



