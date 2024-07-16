Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 United Multiple Organizations

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Protester at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15, 2024 Protester at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15, 2024

On Monday morning, July 15, hundreds of protesters from diverse organizations under the umbrella of the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 gathered in Red Arrow Park near Milwaukee City Hall. Later in the day, they would march through the Downtown streets, chanting and carrying banners. The Coalition manifesto states “The racist and reactionary agenda of the Republicans has no place in our city of Milwaukee, or our country, and we guarantee marching in protest of their hateful policies.”

The temperature read 90 degrees, the air dripping humidity, but the faithful carried on. On the hot concrete stood a raised stage where over 30 speakers from different organizations each had their say prior to the march. There were diatribes, demands, soliloquies and inspirations, but all speakers had one thing in common, the hatred of the Republicans led by Donald Trump, who were gathered at the Fiserv Forum for the RNC convention.

A loyal contingent of protesters stood before the stage, some raising banners as they cheered each speaker. But the majority gathered in the perimeter under the shade trees or along the surrounding sidewalks. I judged the crowd at less than 1,000 people, but that included well over 100 media representatives. It seemed as if any protester with a megaphone got TV news coverage. Media included reporters from Milwaukee, Racine, Chicago, Washington D.C., California, Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay.

There seemed to be some points of unity:

Fight the racist and reactionary agenda of the Republican Party

Defend reproductive rights

Demand and peace, justice, and and equity

Defend women and LGBTQ rights

Defend and expand immigrant rights

Stand with Palestine

Peace, justice, and equity for all

The banners and signs spoke their thoughts…

Abolish capitalism

Black Lives Matter

Wisconsin Bailout People Movement

Strike for Abortion Rights, Shut it down

Reproductive Justice Now

Stop U.S.-Israel Genocide

Wisconsin Bailout People Movement

Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children. Chief Sitting Bull

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Protester at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15, 2024 Protester at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15, 2024

The Protesters Comment

I spent the morning asking protesters from various organizations why they were participating in the march and what they hoped to accomplish. Something that surprised me was the lack of participation by Black citizens or Black groups. It seems to me that urban Milwaukee Blacks would have had the most complaints, but they were no-shows.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Piper Hogan

Member of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals, Union Local 5000, and Milwaukee native

“I am at the protest, representing the labor contingent as part of the Coalition to March on the RNC. We believe fighting for our rights means showing up for community and workplace organizing activities. The Republican agenda has been a disaster for workers in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. Wisconsin’s Act 10 law from 2011 has damaged workers and also weakened the National Labor Relations Board. We need the living standards that we deserve. What you see here today, marching against the RNC, is just part of our struggle. United we bargain, Divided we beg.”

Omar Flores

Keynote speaker, Main Co-chair for the Coalition to March on the RNC

“I originally got involved with protesting back when organizers were trying to get justice for Michael Brown, who was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 by a cop. Later, I was fighting for justice for Dontre Hamilton, who was killed right here in Red Arrow Park in 2014. I’ve been working at this protest for two years, and the city finally allowed us to march within site of the RNC convention in the Fiserv Forum. In our eyes, a successful march for our coalition is to completely overshadow the RNC convention. Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee last night, I say to him, ‘You’re not welcome here. Get the hell out.’”

Derek Torkinson

From Colorado Springs

“I’m in Milwaukee to protest against Donald Trump, who is a fascist. He is running for president because he is trying to stay out of jail. Donald Trump is not gonna win. Those of us from Colorado try to show up for democracy when we can.”

Anthony Lepianka

From Grafton, WI

“I am a UWM student, a freshman, and a political science major. I am protesting to give my support to the movement.”

Linda

From Minneapolis

“This man, not a man but an entity, Donald Trump, thinks he is a super God. He is concerned with only himself, not even his own family. I think this protest will get voters to start listening.”

Victoria Hinckley

Speaker from Tampa, Florida. Reproductive rights leader.

“I am a student organizer. We believe in reproductive rights and abortion access. The Republicans attack reproductive rights, and the Trump Court overturned Roe V. Wade in 2022. We originally won reproductive rights by protesting and through public pressure. We stand with reproductive rights and abortion. We also believe in national healthcare. We don’t believe there should be a time restriction on when a woman can get an abortion. The abortion might take place into the ninth month if the mother’s life is in danger. But ultimately, abortion is up to each woman.”

× Expand Protesters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15, 2024 Protesters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15, 2024

Tony Downs

From New Orleans, carrying a sign, Freedom Road Socialist Organization

“The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is fighting for revolution in the U.S. I’m here to fight the racist and reactionary agenda of Republicans. My work in New Orleans is around Republicans trying to deny Black people democratic rights. In Louisiana, Republicans have been locking up young Blacks for way longer than whites.”

Ann

Queer Protester

“I’m queer and I’m anti-fascist. I am protesting against the Republicans because their party is planning a fascist state. They are trying to direct power to the Executive Branch and the President. They are against everything I stand for—No borders, Open borders, LGPTQ rights, and the stopping of genocide in Palestine.”

Kayla Patterson

Speaker, attends UWM, and is a leader in Students for a Democratic Society.

“We are fighting back against the racist and reactionary agenda that the Republicans pushing on us. Namely, attacking students, working class people, education, and bodily autonomy. We cannot stand by and see these freedoms slip out the door.”

Christine Neumann-Ortiz

Speaker, Founder and Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera Action

“It is important we are here because we in America cannot normalize the politics of hate, xenophobia, and anti-democracy that will be codified by the RNC convention platform.”

Eric Alcith

Member of the Young Workers Committee of the Local Labor Council

“We are here to support the protest march on the RNC. We are also here for Labor and everybody who is marginalized. If we are going to secure gains for Labor, we need to secure gains for everyone else who is marginalized. If you think about it, we are all workers.”

William Schroeder

Letter carrier on Milwaukee’s north side, zip code 53019

“I am marching with the Milwaukee Labor Council and representing the National Association of Letter Carriers. But we are standing out there for all workers’ rights. It’s important for us to be out on the streets demanding our rights.”

Pam Fendt

President of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council

“We have almost 100 local affiliated unions that represent about 23,000 workers. We are sharing our concerns about the Republican agenda for workers and organized labor. We’re calling attention to the RNC platform Project 2025, 36 pages of changes to the Department of Labor, none of which would be good for workers.”

Alan Chavoya

Keynote speaker, Coalition leader, south side Milwaukee native, part-time teacher at MATC, and member of Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the Wisconsin Coalition of Justice in Palestine

“We wanted a broad united front, and we have many organizations here to march together. We have brought people from all walks of life and different political ideologies to take a stand against the racist reactionary agenda of the Republicans. We are representing points of unity against the hatred and sexism of the Republicans. We are peaceful. We have over 100 partners that stand for a variety of issues but all united to defeat the Republicans.”

Ryan Clancy

Speaker. Wisconsin State Assembly Rep for the 19th district.

“I’m here to let folks know that Republicans do not share our values. I think it’s shameful that the city rolled out the red carpet for them. I will be marching with all these people here.”

Sue Bastion

An elder from Bend, Oregon

“I drove all the way here from Bend, Oregon, and slept in my car for ten days. My issue is the United States is going to hell in a handbasket. The corporations and the bankers have chosen the two worst possible candidates out of all our citizens.”