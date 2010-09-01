×

On Sept. 14,voters in the Democratic primary will select the running mate for the party’snominee for governor, presumed to be Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The selectionof the lieutenant governor will shape the strength and focus of the ticket. Forsome voters, the deciding factor will be the candidate’s position on specificissues; for others it will be geography, perceived electoral advantage inNovember or whether the candidate is ready to step in if the governor leavesoffice.

We’ve askedthe four Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor to make their best caseto Shepherd readers. Here they are in their own words:





SpencerCoggs: I Can Engage Disenfranchised Voters





State Sen. Spencer Coggs has represented Milwaukee in the stateLegislature since 1982. Coggs has primarily focused on urban issues, such aspublic health, workforce development, lead poisoning prevention and racial disparitiesin the criminal justice system.For more information about SpencerCoggs, go to www.spencercoggs.com.





Why Coggs would be an asset to Tom Barrett: “This will be a base election. Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin have the largest number of Democrats(and potentially Democratic) voters in the state. And with the top twoDemocratic and Republican candidates coming from Milwaukee County,any anti-Milwaukee argument has been thrown out of the window. The averagevoter isn't holding being a Milwaukeean against Tom [Barrett] or Scott [Walker] at the top of theticket and, quite frankly, they haven't gone down to the second spot to hold itagainst me, either. That said, getting the disenfranchised Democraticvotertypically poor, African-American, Hispanic, and (surprisingly) someprogressivesout to vote in a non-presidential year is difficult. As TomBarrett's running mate, I am the only candidate that can help him bring out hisbase in southeastern Wisconsin.Particularly in the general election, likely GOP candidate Scott Walker willtry to draw significant Milwaukeevotes.”





How Coggswould utilize the limited powers of the office: “I would use the office tofocus on job creation, education and health care. The flexibility of the officeallows for the ability to focus closely on the short- and long-term solutionsfor these major issues. Regarding job creation, I would focus on the expansionof small business development (where 80% of all employment comes from) andminority business development. The lieutenant governor's office would also be aone-stop shop for minority business certification. Regarding education, I wouldrecommend some of the best practices of the National Conference of StateLegislatures (NCSL) and I would propose a statewide summit in order to fix ourschool funding formula. Finally, on health care, I would maintain and expandthe successful BadgerCare program and work to integrate the new federal healthcare exchanges with BadgerCare. I would also work to bring more dental healthcare to under-served urban and rural populations.”





Tom Nelson: I Can Win Tough Elections onRepublican Turf





State Rep. TomNelson of Kaukauna was elected to the state Assembly in 2004 and was selectedby his Democratic colleagues to be majority leader in 2009. Nelson championed atough payday lending reform bill that served as the basis for a bill thatpassed in the last session.For moreinformation about Tom Nelson, go to www.tomnelsonforwi.com.





How Nelsonwould be an asset to Tom Barrett: “I can help Tom Barrett win. One, I amthe only candidate from the Green Bay-Fox Valley area. And if you are aDemocrat and you can win the Valleywhich I have done three timesyou can winstatewide. The math is that simple. Two, I am the only candidate with anyexperience of winning tough elections against tough Republicansand in theirown back yard. Despite representing a Republican-majority district, I have wonre-election twice with over 60% of the vote. (And despite the politicaldemographics of my district, I have never wavered from my progressive views andvoting record.) This election will not be easy; I am the only candidate withthe needed experience to win a tough election. Finally, I bring importantlegislative experience that can be used to help Gov. Barrett implement hislegislative agenda. Additionally, I add experience and expertise in both ruraland urban issues and can help offer that balanced perspective in aBarrett-Nelson administration.”





How Nelsonwould utilize the limited powers of the office: “I believe this nextadministration presents a unique opportunity to reshape and redefine the officeof lieutenant governor. Before I entered the race, I sat down with Mayor TomBarrett and talked about the role of lieutenant governor in his administration.I came out of that meeting with complete confidence that the mayor will includethe lieutenant governor in helping shape his administration and writing policy.Indeed, I would not have gotten into this race if I did not believe Barrett wasserious about making his lieutenant governor an active member of hisadministration. I look forward to assisting Gov. Barrett in whatever waynecessary to implement his vision.”





Henry Sanders: I’m Dedicated to JobCreation





Waunakee residentHenry Sanders founded the nonprofit job-creation organizations Madison AreaGrowth Network and Propel Wisconsin Innovationand is president of Capacity-360, which advises firms seeking investment. Formore about Henry Sanders, go to www.henrysanders.org.





How Sanderswould be an asset to Tom Barrett: “As the only candidatewith hands-on, real-world job creation credentials, I bring a skill set that noother candidate brings to the table. I’m the only candidate with economicdevelopment experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. MayorBarrett and I share a vision for job creation and economic development, andboth agree that the lieutenant governor must play an important role in thoseefforts. I’ve dedicated my career to job creation, and I see this as a uniqueopportunity to use my experience to help get folks back to work in Wisconsin. On thecampaign trail, we’ve engaged the base and built a grassroots infrastructurethat is unprecedented for a down-ballot race. We have nine field organizers onthe ground around the state, coordinating door-to-door canvasses, phone banks,house parties and get-out-the-vote activities.”





How Sanders would utilize the limited powers of the office: “Tom Barrett has said that he wants his lieutenant governor ‘focusedlike a laser’ on job creation, and I couldn’t agree more. So the office willcertainly change dramatically as the lieutenant governor takes on additionalresponsibilities in spearheading our state’s job creation and economicdevelopment efforts. But there’s also an important ‘off-the-clock’ role thelieutenant governor can play in leading our party and building grassrootsinfrastructure. This office will be much more than a ribbon-cutting position inthe next administration, and I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves andgetting to work.”





James Schneider: I Want to Head theDepartment of Commerce





Gotham, Wis., resident James Schneider isrunning on his business experience, which includes work in the fields ofeconomic development, health care and construction. He is currentlyself-employed as a business trainer and motivational speaker. For moreinformation about James Schneider, go to www.schneiderlg.com.





How Schneiderwould be an asset to Tom Barrett: “As an effective communicator who has anextensive background in the field of economic development, I would be able tohelp Tom Barrett get out his message of growing jobs and our economy to thevoters in the state of Wisconsin.As his lieutenant governor I will offer to serve as head of the WisconsinDepartment of Commerce so I can use my professional experience to help himsuccessfully implement his policies that will affect business and job growth inWisconsin. Iwill be his partner and point person in the area of economic development. Ialso feel very strongly that Wisconsin'seconomic development efforts must reach every area of our state and not beconcentrated in one or two areas. My background in working in rural areas willhelp ensure that our administration reaches out to work with businessesthroughout Wisconsin.”





How Schneiderwould utilize the limited powers of the office: “Working with communitiesand businesses to grow our economy and increase the number of jobs in Wisconsin will be themain focus of our efforts over the next four years. I have the most experienceworking with the communities, counties and regions of this state and will beready to work on economic development issues beginning on day one. No oneperson makes economic development happen. It's always a partnership that leadsto positive results. I want to be the governor's partner and play a lead rolein our administration's efforts to grow our economy. I will offer to provideexperienced and sustainable leadership for our top agency responsible for jobgrowth, the Department of Commerce.”