The Difference Between Liberalism and Progressivism

×

As a progressive, I'moften asked if there is a real difference between progressivism and liberalism,or if progressivism is merely a nicer-sounding term for the less popularL-word.

It's a fair question,considering that Democratic politicians regularly substitute"progressive" for "liberal" in news releases and speeches.Predictably, Republicans call their opponents’ linguistic shift a cravenbranding maneuver, and frankly, they’re right: Most Democrats make nodistinction between the two words.

However, that doesn'tmean the ideologies are synonymous. In fact, if the last decade of economicpolicy proves anything, it is that even as the word "progressive" isnow ubiquitous, a perverted form of liberalism has almost completely snuffedout genuine progressivism.

Some background:Economic liberalism has typically focused on using the government's Treasury asa means to ends, whether those ends are better health care (Medicare/Medicaid),stronger job growth (tax credits) or more robust export businesses (corporatesubsidies). The idea is that taxpayer dollars can help individuals afford barenecessities and entice institutions to support the common good.

Economic progressivism,by contrast, has historically trumpeted the government fiat as the bestinstrument of social changethink food safety, minimum wage and labor laws, andalso post-Depression financial rules and enforcement agencies. Progressivism'scentral theory is that government, as the nation’s supreme authority, can setparameters channeling capitalism's profit motive into societal prioritiesandpreventing that profit motive from spinning out of control.

Looked at this way,liberalism and progressivism once operated in tandem. But regardless of whichof the two economic ideologies you particularly favor (if either), three of therecent epoch's most far-reaching initiatives make clear the former nowdominates both parties.

It started in 2003 withRepublicans' Medicare drug benefit. Rather than go the progressiverouteimposing price controls, permitting government to negotiate lower bulkprices or letting wholesalers buy drugs at cheaper foreign pricesthe billhinged on taxpayer money. Essentially, the government gave $1.2 trillion to thepharmaceutical industry in exchange for the industry providing medicines toseniors.

This became the bankbailout's model. Instead of first responding to the Wall Street crisis withprogressive, New Deal-style regulations, presidents Bush and Obama opted forliberal bribe theory: Specifically, they bet that giving banks trillions inloans, subsidies and guarantees would convince financial institutions to halttheir riskiest behavior and start lending to small businesses again.

Now, it's health care.

The Democratic billbegan as a hybrid. On the liberal side, it proposed growing Medicaid andtrading subsidies to insurance companies for expanded coverage. On theprogressive side, the original legislation included measures like premiumregulation and a government-run insurer to compete with private firms. But savefor a few fairly weak consumer protections, the final bill was stripped of mostmajor progressive provisions. Ultimately, the celebrated "reform" isbased primarily on a liberal wager that Medicaid plus subsidies will equaluniversal health care.

Which, for a short time,may be the case.

The trouble, though, iswhat The Washington Post reports:"The (subsidies') buying power could erode over time in an era of rapidmedical inflation."

There, of course, is therub.

Liberalism sansprogressivismi.e., public money sans regulationturns the Treasury into anunlimited gift card for whichever private interests are being sponsored.

In this era ofcorporate-tethered lawmakers, such public-to-private transfers often face lesscongressional opposition than progressivism's inherent confrontations. But theinevitable result is taxpayers being bilked, as subsidized industries freelyraise prices and continue engaging in destructive behavior, knowing governmentand/or captive consumers will keep financing the binge.

So to answer thequestion: Is there a difference between liberalism and progressivism? Yesandwithout both, we end up paying a steep price.

David Sirota is theauthor of the best-selling books HostileTakeover and The Uprising. Hehosts the morning show on AM760 in Coloradoand blogs at OpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter @davidsirota.

%uFFFD 2010 Creators.com