Earth Day 2013 Activities

Celebrate Earth DayEarly with Midwest Environmental Advocates

Jointhe Midwest Environmental Advocates on Thursday, April 18, for a meeting at theClock Shadow Creamery at 5:00 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Cedar Grove’s MasterCheesemaker Bob Wills will lead a building tour of the LEED-certified buildingthat is the home of cheesemakers, nonprofits and a community center in theheart of downtown Milwaukee’s historic Walker’s Point. A wine and cheese receptionwill follow. The event is free and donations will support the MidwestEnvironmental Advocates. RSVP here orcontact Stacy at sharbaugh@midwestadvocates.org or 608-251-5047 ext. 1. Streetparking is limited; bus and bikes are encouraged.



Friday, April 19

Office ofEnvironmental Sustainability and Rock the Green’s “Milwaukee's Earth DayCelebration”

Participatein the Office of Environmental Sustainability and Rock the Green’s secondannual “Milwaukee’s Earth Day Celebration” on Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. outside of City Hall on Market Street in downtown Milwaukee. Mayor TomBarrett, Alderman Robert Bauman, Matt Howard of the Office of EnvironmentalSustainability and Lindsay Stevens Gardner of Rock the Green will be there. Theevent will incorporate on-site near-zero waste efforts similar to thoseimplemented at Rock the Green’s festival at Veterans Park, such as a bicyclepedal-powered, waste reclamation stations and local, sustainable and organicfood options. For additional information, visit rockthegreen.com.



Great Waters Group’s EarthDay Celebration

Sponsored by the Great Waters Group of Sierra Club, thisyear’s Earth Day Celebration will be held Friday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., at theMenomonee Valley Urban Ecology Center (3700 W. Pierce St.). This family-funevent is free to all. Music will be provided by the Singers of Notre DameMiddle School. Registration and food for purchase will start at 5pm. Theprogram begins at 5:30 p.m. and proceeds collected will go to Congregation ofthe Great Spirit. Street parking is available. For more information, visit sc-gwg.org orcontact Dianne Dagelen at ddagelen@sbcglobal.net.



Saturday, April 20

Milwaukee RiverkeeperSpring River Cleanup

Participate in Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s 18th Annual Spring River Cleanup!Efforts will take place at 45 sites along the Milwaukee, Menomonee andKinnickinnic rivers April 20 from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The cleanup willkick off at Lincoln Creek by Eastwood Church with Matt Howard, Mayor Barrett’sdirector of sustainability. Volunteers will be provided with garbage bags,gloves and free T-shirts. All ages are welcome; children should be accompaniedby an adult. The event will be followed by the Trash Bash volunteer thank-you party from 12:30p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hoyt Park Hall (1800 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa). Registeronline or show up day-of! For more information about site locations, visit milwaukeerivercleanup.org or call 414-287-0207,ext. 6.

Good Harvest Market Celebrates Earth Day byHelping Local Nonprofit

Takea trip to Good Harvest on April 20! Good Harvest Market will donate 5% of itsday’s total sales to the Waukesha County Land Conservancy as part of its NinthAnnual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20. Customers will also be ableto save an additional 5% on all purchases or donate their discount to the localnonprofit. Also featured is a scavenger hunt for the kids, herb plantings, freesamples and demos. There will be an organic food cookout featuring grilledchicken, hot dogs and portabella mushrooms as well. For a schedule of the day’sactivities, visit GoodHarvestMarket.com .

Earth Day CelebrationOpen House at the Waukesha County Materials Recycling Facility

Join the Community Open House for a free tour of theWaukesha County Materials Recycling Facility (220 S. Prairie Ave.) on Saturday,April 20, from 10 a.m.-noon. Visitors will have the opportunity tolearn about how recycling works in Waukesha County. Takes a behind-the-scenestour to see how 90 tons of recyclables are sorted and baled each day forshipment to markets, and learn about products made from recycled materials andthe impact that the recycling industry has on energy, natural resources and theeconomy. Attendees can meet and greet with the recycling mascot, RecycleRaccoon, enter to win prizes such as a home compost bin and enjoy musicprovided by 99.1 WMYX. Guided tours will run every 15 minutes starting at 10a.m. All visitors must check in to receive a free tour ticket. Pre-registrationis not required. For more information, visit waukeshacounty.gov/recyclingor call 262-896-8300.



Milwaukee CountryTransit System Celebrates Earth Day

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is celebratingthe earth-friendly benefits of riding the bus throughout earth week (April20-26) and invites the public to join them to recognize the important role thatpublic transportation plays in making the world greener. Visit RideMCTS.com for more information.



Saturday, April 20: Visit MCTS at the Urban Ecology Center’s Earth Day Festival and try our bike rack from 12-4 p.m. MCTS will be at all three UEC locations: Riverside Park, Washington Park and Menomonee Valley.

Sunday, April 21: Ride the Rt. 90 (Miller Park) bus to the game and get a coupon for a free ride in May (while supplies last). Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m. at Miller Park. Service begins at 11:10 a.m.

Monday, April 22: Sticker Day! Ride the bus to get a special Earth Day sticker to proudly wear and show your family and friends (while supplies last)!

Tuesday, April 23: Watch social media for Special Earth Day deals from local business partners.

Wednesday, April 24: Thank Your Driver Day! Thank your driver in person and tell us why you appreciate their service.

Thursday, April 25: We’ll share 100 Reasons for Riding the Bus from MCTS customers.

Friday, April 26: Bring a friend along on your earth-friendly ride and send MCTS your photo.

April 27: The sixth annual Green Living Festival brings demonstrations, talks, and activities for the kids—all centered on healthy strategies and sustainability—to the Mitchell Park Domes.

Recycle Old ElectronicsThis Earth Day to Benefit People with Disabilities

In celebration of Earth Day, AT&T Wisconsin and theAT&T Veterans are teaming up with IndependenceFirst and River RunComputers to encourage consumers and businesses to recycle their old electronicdevices through the “Stuff the Truck for Independence Drive.” A free electronic collection drive will beheld on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pettit National IceCenter located (77500 S. 84th St.) in Milwaukee (rain or shine).Computer donations will benefit IndependenceFirst, a nonprofit agencydirected by and for the benefit of people with disabilities that primarilyserves the four-county metropolitan Milwaukee area. The following electronicswith a plug or battery will be accepted: computers, laptops, cell phones,tablets, appliances and TVs, as well as computer accessories like mice andkeyboards. Those who are unable to attend the event Saturday can always recycletheir old small electronics weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the River Run Headquarters(2320 W. Camden Road) in Glendale. Those who have a large amount of computerequipment to recycle (10 workstations or more) can arrange for a pick up. Formore information, email recycle@river-run.com or call 414-228-7474.

Sunday, April 21

Wehr Nature Center’s“In Celebration of Earth Day”

“In Celebration ofEarth Day” is a day filled with earth- and family-friendly activities at WehrNature Center (Whitnall Park, 9701 W. College Ave.) April 21, noon-4 p.m. Wehris the primary environmental education center of the Milwaukee County Parks andis offering this opportunity to take part in fun outdoor events. To reducetheir carbon footprint in getting to the event, visitors are encouraged to ridetheir bikes. A group bike ride to the Wehr titled "Keep Pedaling: Oak LeafDiscovery Tour” will start at South Shore Cyclery at 11 a.m. and takes the OakLeaf Trail to Wehr Nature Center. The Oak Leaf Discovery Tour is aspring-through-fall biking, running or walking tour with stops at 16 parks whereparticipants can explore and collect unique stamps in a passport. Generaladmission to “In Celebration of Earth Day” is $2 per person. Friends of Wehradmission is $1 per member. The parking fee is $3 per car. There is no parkingfee for bicycles.

For more information, visit countyparks.comor call Wehr Nature Center at 414-425-8550.



For more information on the group ride to Wehr, "KeepPedaling: Oak Leaf Discovery Tour," go to southshorecyclery.com/ or call SouthShore Cyclery at 414-831-0211.



To learn more about the Oak Leaf Discovery Tour, go to parkpeoplemke.org/oak-leaf-discovery-tour-2013or call the Park People at 414-273-7275.



Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Celebrates Earth Day

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (SANC) is celebrating EarthDay by hosting a special Celebration on Sunday,April 21, from 12-4:00 p.m. Join SANC for their annual Earth DayCelebration, an event filled with activities to inspire awareness andappreciation for the Earth’s environment. Featured events includes a beach comb along the beautiful LakeMichigan Shore, a Birds of Preyprogram, fishing and critter catching (catch-and-release only), live music, a guided naturalist hike andmore. There is a fee for participating in the celebration—Member Child,$4; Member Adult, $5; Non-Member Child, $6; Non-Member Adult, $7; and allchildren under the age of 5 are free. For more information, visit sanc.org or call414.352.2880.







Monday, April 22

The Iron HorseHotel’s Lights Out for Earth Day

Join The Iron Horse Hotel on Earth Day, Monday, April 22,from 7:30-8:30 p.m. as the hotel goes dark for a candlelit cocktail hour in thehotel’s chic lobby. Unwind with a sparkling Prosecco or toast Mother Earth! Formore information, visit theironhorsehotel.com/food-drink/our-events.html.



Wednesday,April 24

10th Annual Green Vehicles Workshop/Showcase

TheGreen Vehicles Workshop and Showcase brings together the Milwaukee area'sexperts on green transportation. From overarching trends to personalexperiences, the workshop will provide everyone with all of the trends,technologies and fleet experiences to get up-to-date on the industry. Thisyear’s event will feature a morning workshop and a display of green vehicles inthe afternoon. Registration for the workshop is $20, which includes acontinental breakfast. Students may attend free of charge, but mustpre-register and show a student ID at the door. The vehicle showcase is free.For more information, visit wicleancities.org/events.php or contact Heather Goetsch 414-221-4487 or heather.goetsch@wicleancities.org.



Thursday, April 25

Clean Rivers, CleanLake Conference

The 2013 Clean Rivers, Clean Lake Conference onApril 25 will offer a full day of presentations, panel discussions,workshops, and an evening event for water professionals, electedofficials, representatives of local government, nonprofitorganizations, businesses and residents to learn about alleviatingstormwater runoff and improving water quality. The event will be at theHarley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.) and all full-day participants will receivea free museum pass and gift shop discount card with registration. Prices are$80 per person or $30 per student. Click here to register online or to view the full conference program schedule.



Sunday, April 27

“Green Living Festival” at the Mitchell Park Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes and WehrNature Center have paired together to present the sixth annual “Green LivingFestival,” bringing demonstrations, talks and activities for kids—all centeredon healthy strategies and sustainability—to the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S.Layton Blvd.) Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. This year’s program will include a “fashion experience”(noon-1:30 p.m.) and performances by Kohl’s Wild Theater (interactive 10-minuteskits at 3 p.m.) Regular admission rates apply. For more information, visit countyparks.com or call 414-257-5600.





Nationwide DrugCollection

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency will be sponsoring anationwide drug collection event on Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback for disposal locations.



OngoingOpportunities

April 1-May 27:Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Annual Adopt-a-Beach Spring Kickoff

TheAlliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach event runs April 1 through MemorialDay (May 27) and is looking for volunteers. Program participants enhancebeaches and coastal areas by picking up trash and record their findings in anonline regional database. Volunteers also conduct water quality sampling and makescience-based observations. All information logged into the Adopt-a-Beachonline system is accessible to the public. Register to volunteer for a cleanupand find additional event opportunities at greatlakesadopt.org,or sign up to lead your own team at greatlakes.org/teamleader.



April 15-June 4: The City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Public Works’ Annual Project Clean & Green Program

Project Clean & Green (PCG) is a citywide program designedto foster neighborhood pride and ownership through coordinated clean-ups,street and alley sweeping, graffiti removal, and neighborhood beautificationactivities sponsored by community organizations. The Department of Public Workshas divided the City of Milwaukee into seven PCG collection zones and residentswithin an assigned zone can place unwanted furniture, mattresses, householditems, up to two cubic yards of tree trimmings, up to five tires, and extrarecyclables at their regular garbage collection point—either the curb or alleyline—on their regular collection day. DPW crews will pick up excess, unwantedhousehold items at no charge to the resident. Normally, residents wouldbe charged $50 to $150 for all bulky item pick-up requests larger than cubicyard (about the size of an easy chair), and will be charged those amounts afterthe program is completed. Visit mpw.milwaukee.gov/services/garbage_day and type in your home address to find out when PCG is scheduled for yourblock/street/neighborhood.



Additional Opportunities

Volunteer Center ofGreater Milwaukee

Here are some ofthe opportunities offered by the Volunteer Center of Greater Milwaukee, aservice of the Nonprofit Center. Visit volunteermilwaukee.org for more volunteeropportunities.



Help Lindsay Heights neighborhood residents clean out gardens and pick up litter Saturday, April 20. Call Walnut Way Conservation Corp. at 414-264-2326.

Help plant trees in your local park to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 26. Call Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful at 414-272-5462 ext 103.

Install raised bed gardens in low-income neighborhoods, at social service agencies and for Habitat families May 11-25. Call Victory Garden Initiative at 414-431-0888.

Pull garlic mustard weeds at a nearby Milwaukee County Park any Saturday morning in May. Call The Park People at 414-273-7275 for the Weed-Out schedule.

Help older adults with spring yard cleanup in a neighborhood near you. Call the Interfaith Good Neighbor Project at 414-220-8648.

Clean Sweep Programoffered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and ConsumerProtection

DATCP’s Clean Sweep program provides grants to localgovernments, planning commissions and tribes to support collections ofhousehold and agricultural hazardous waste, as well as unwanted prescriptiondrugs. Find a Clean Sweep event near you to get rid of those hazards safely.Collection dates, times and locations are posted online at datcp.wi.gov. Search for"2013 collections." Some events take place on one or two days, whileothers offer continuous collections throughout the year.