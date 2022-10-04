Equal Access to Milwaukee’s Waters

× Expand Photo: Visit Milwaukee Milwaukee lakefront Milwaukee's lakefront

The framers of Wisconsin’s Constitution were intent on keeping waters open for all and enshrined Wisconsin's version of the Public Trust Doctrine within the Constitution. The state’s founding document declares that all navigable waters (wherever it is possible to float a canoe or small boat) are “common highways and forever free,” held in trust by the state for the public good. As part of Wisconsin’s Public Trust Doctrine, when a waterway is filled the resulting land is held in trust and protected by the state, except under unusual circumstances.

Why should people care about the Public Trust Doctrine? “Most simply, if you care about water, you should care about the Public Trust Doctrine. It is the constitutional right we all have that requires the government to protect water resources,” said Tony Wilkin Gibart, director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, a nonprofit law center. “Whether your concern for water is rooted in a love for Lake Michigan; a passion for boating, fishing or swimming; or a desire for clean drinking water, the Public Trust Doctrine requires the state to protect your interests. In short, the state cannot simply do nothing; it must actively create and enforce policies that safeguard water for all of us and for future generations.”

The obligations imposed by the Public Trust Doctrine mean that protection of water and public access does not depend solely on political processes—which tend to favor industry groups that can hire lobbyists and make donations to legislators. “Rather, the state is required to protect the interests of all Wisconsinites,” said Gibart. “It requires the state to protect everyone's right to access healthy water—not just act on the interests of groups who are wealthy or politically powerful.”

Water equity stands to become even more important. According to Rhonda Nordstrom, the Water City Program Manager for the nonprofit Milwaukee Water Commons, “As Milwaukee continues to be elevated as a water-rich city, and the Great Lakes region is portrayed as a refuge from climate-change impacts, it will take all of us advocating on behalf of Black, Brown, Indigenous and low-income communities to ensure that we all have access to the gifts of our waters.” MWC works to help “catalyze Milwaukee as a true model Water City … where we all have a stake in the health of our waters and all share in their stewardship and benefits.”

Undermining the Public Trust Doctrine

Despite this long-established law, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed SB 900 earlier this year, which “would have violated the Public Trust Doctrine by allowing municipalities to redraw the boundaries between public trust land and private property along the Great Lakes,” according to a statement by MEA. According to Gibart, the bill would have affected over 64,000 thousand miles of river shorelines, much of the 800-plus miles of Great Lakes shorelines, and potentially many thousands of miles of shorelines on Wisconsin’s 15,000 inland lakes.”

No Democrats supported SB 900. Governor Tony Evers (D) vetoed it in entirety in April. His veto states the bill would allow municipalities and private landowners to create title over formerly submerged lands in the Great Lakes waters land which the state of Wisconsin currently holds in public trust for the people of Wisconsin. “I object to impinging on the constitutional public trust doctrine under Article IX, Section 1 of the Wisconsin Constitution,” Evers stated in his veto. “This bill would open the door to the whittling away of public land by allowing the transfer of public lands to private entities for private use without a rigorous review process.”

Among the groups who supported SB 900 were the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, NAIOP Wisconsin (a commercial real estate development association), Wisconsin Builders Association, and Wisconsin Realtors Association. According to Wilkin Gibart, “The Wisconsin Realtors Association represents the interests of companies that make money from buying and selling real estate. If public trust land along Wisconsin’s treasured water bodies could be converted to private property, WRA’s constituencies could profit from the real estate and development projects that would result. However, the public would lose, forever, its rights to these one-of-a-kind public lands.”

Among those who opposed SB 900 were 13 statewide and local organizations including Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Milwaukee Water Commons and Preserve Our Parks. Spokespersons for groups opposing the bill expect there will be more attempts to pass similar legislation that could ultimately gut the state’s oversight of public waterfronts and public access to them. Those individuals worry that such legislation would be rubberstamped by a Republican governor.

Milwaukee’s Riverwalk Respects the Public Trust

Milwaukee’s Riverwalk is often cited as a model for how civic-minded development can occur alongside public access to waterways. “The [Riverwalk] system is a public-private partnership between riverfront property owners and the City of Milwaukee. In exchange for permanent public access, the City provides financial assistance for the construction of private Riverwalk improvements. Since its inception, property values along the Riverwalk have climbed by more than $1.5 billion,” said a 2022 article in WisPolitics.com.

Michael Cain, a retired Madison-based attorney who worked for Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources for 34 years, asserted that people wanting to privatize public waterfronts often are unaware of the extraordinary economic and other benefits they provide. “This Riverwalk is an example of a win-win,” said Cain. “The City of Milwaukee worked in cooperation with the DNR to create a Riverfront Comprehensive Plan that would comply with the State Constitution and the Public Trust Doctrine. Today, there are commercial and residential developments on upland adjacent to the river. And the public access along the river has been maintained, consistent with the public trust.”

Gibart said that any legislation similar to SB 900 “would call into question the long-term viability of Milwaukee's Riverwalk because private property owners along the river could argue that they can now use those properties without restrictions. That would affect economic development and revitalization Downtown and in the Third Ward.” He added that such a bill “could also lead to more private development along the shores of Lake Michigan, making the lake less accessible to members of the public.”

How Milwaukee Got—and Keeps—Its Exceptional Lakefront

People often wonder how Milwaukee managed to keep what appears to be an “unspoiled” waterfront. In fact, nearly all of Milwaukee’s lakefront north of Downtown was created over decades by filling in areas of Lake Michigan. In keeping with the Public Trust Doctrine and specific lakebed grants, these lands may be used solely for public uses. This intentional effort, first initiated by Milwaukee’s parks commission in the l890s, served multiple civic goals. The filled areas are protective buffers against naturally occurring erosion of bluffs overlooking the lake, which would jeopardize structures built there. The filled lakebed also created more public land for recreational uses. Today, those varied amenities include public beaches and parks, a marina, a spur of the countywide Oak Leaf trail, campuses for museums and the Summerfest grounds.