Freeways benefit Milwaukee as well as the burbs

As a long time reader of your publication, I'm well

aware of the liberal slant of your stories, including

your anti-freeway views. It would be nice if you

realized that these roadways do not solely benefit the

suburbs, but also serve Milwaukee as well. I've lived

in a highrise on Prospect on the East Side for a

couple of years and commute to Sussex, where I've

worked for 19 years. I recently saw my new next-door

neighbor one morning wearing a Quad/Graphics shirt; it

turns out she is a plant scheduler at their Sussex

plant not more than 200 yards from the facility I

work. If we did not have an adequate freeway system,

I would imagine that neither of us would be living on

the East Side. I think the freeways tie us together

and make us more dependent on each other than you

realize.

Todd Spangler

Milwaukee