Dear Editor:

The past three months have brought us bad news about rising rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and global warming - all linked conclusively to consumption of meat and dairy products. This was topped by last month's announcement that USDA was recalling 143 million pounds of beef from potentially sick animals.

This week brings good news about the advent of Spring (March 20th), sunshine, flowers and the Great American Meatout (

www.meatout.org ). Fashioned after The Great American Smokeout, Meatout provides a superb excuse to turn over a new leaf, kick the meat habit, and get a fresh start with a wholesome, nonviolent diet of vegetables, fruits, and grains. It's a diet touted by major health advocacy organization and leading health authorities. A diet facilitated by the rich selection of delicious meat and dairy alternatives in our local supermarkets. A diet supported by free information from www.goveg.org , www.tryveg.org , and www.chooseveg.org.

Sincerely,

Max Dyer

Milwaukee, WI 53202