Have You Visited South Milwaukee Lately?

Known for industrial companies such as Bucyrus Erie and professional wrestler Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski, the city of South Milwaukee’s roots are firmly blue collar. Many residents take pride in that. Oak Creek has experienced a boom in development, too—especially with the recently completed Drexel Town Square—but South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks said his city is not trying to “catch up” with the neighboring community. Rather, South Milwaukee is focused on renovating existing buildings. “We have a very different opportunity in front of us,” he maintains.

Citizens and business owners, many under the age of 40, have joined forces to update South Milwaukee’s image by revitalizing its downtown area and promoting and expanding its arts scene. “Art can do a lot of things. I want to get behind that as a city, for sure,” Brooks continues. “I’d love for South Milwaukee to be known for that.” In fact, the city is home to many local artists who work in various media, including paint, concrete and wood. “We have lots of strong artists to celebrate,” the mayor says. He notes that, when erected, the bronze statue of Lisowski should help attract tourists to the city just as the “Bronze Fonz” statue has done in Milwaukee. “Da Crusher is a great example of public art.”

Despite its purchase by Caterpillar Global Mining in 2011—and the 2016 announcement that some engineering and other support jobs will be moved to Tucson, Ariz.,—the legacy of the Bucyrus company, long a key player in South Milwaukee industry, continues. The campus is located between 10th and Rawson avenues and spans six blocks to the north and south and three blocks to the east and west. According to previously published information, up to 200 Caterpillar jobs could be moved to Tucson within five to seven years.

Brooks adds that manufacturing employment is “significantly down from years past.” At one point years ago, that plant employed thousands. It’s now hundreds.” Caterpillar media relations representative Lisa Miller said that the company currently employs 500 people in South Milwaukee. “They’re still making rope lines and drag shovels,” she says. According to the mayor, Caterpillar will cease all operations south of Rawson Avenue by the end of 2018.

Funding Economic Development

In February, the Bucyrus Foundation (part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation) offered the city a $200,000 development grant to be used in three different capacities. Seventy-five thousand dollars was earmarked to fund South Milwaukee’s first economic development director position; even before that occurred, in October 2017 Stephanie Hacker accepted the position. Secondly, $50,000 of the grant was used to restore the existing Downtown Revitalization Grant. According to the City of South Milwaukee website (smwi.org), this grant offers property and business owners up to $30,000 in matching grant funds for building repairs and improvement. The remaining $75,000 will go towards creating a master plan for the former Bucyrus location at 1100 Milwaukee Ave. when a new owner purchases the property.

Caterpillar occupies 76 acres (and owns around 43.5 acres) of the former Bucyrus property; One Liberty Properties, a real estate investment firm in New York, owns the remaining 32.5 acres, which are for sale. Mayor Brooks says city officials are discussing the development of a new TIF district “including the Cat campus and surrounding areas.”

Last year, South Milwaukee was accepted into Connect Communities, a program implemented by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to improve development in cities’ downtown areas. South Milwaukee aims to “beautify” its downtown, according to Brooks. “It’s one tool we are using and will continue to use with the city chamber of commerce. We can learn a lot from what others have done,” he says. The mayor’s blog, southmilwaukeeblog.com, the city newsletter, social media and organizations such as the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) help spread word about the city’s revitalization efforts. “The SMPAC does a great job of marketing,” Brooks explains.

SMPAC’s Impact

Located at 901 15th Ave. in South Milwaukee High School, the SMPAC offers performances from high school drama clubs and local groups such as Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets to national acts such as Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul and Mary fame). Youth theater is also very popular.

Executive director Rachel Sorce, whose parents worked as music educators, was born and raised in South Milwaukee. Before taking the position at SMPAC, she worked in corporate marketing. SMPAC works with many other South Milwaukee events—even providing musicians for the Thursday night farmers market, now in its 10th season. According to Brooks, the market features more than 20 musical acts and many different vendors. “There’s an eclectic mix of stuff there,” he says.

SMPAC also partners with other events such as Heritage Days in July and Evening on the Avenue. Sorce’s husband, Peter, owns Sorce Martial Arts (926 Milwaukee Ave.). The couple purchased the building on a land contract several years ago. “South Milwaukee is an affordable and welcoming community,” Rachel Sorce says. “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.” A member of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, Sorce wants to get the word out about South Milwaukee’s many assets, including its high walkability. “We have a golf course and a yacht club, and we’re on the lake,” she adds.

South Milwaukee is also home to MidKoast Entertainment, a music studio offering audio and lighting production and DJ services. Co-owner Colin Bischoff, who founded MidKoast along with Matt Minue several years ago, runs the business from his childhood home, located at 2606 Lake Shore Blvd. Every July, MidKoast hosts Cliffstock, a free festival for artists and musicians, in Bischoff’s backyard. “I see more and more of the younger artist crowd making a presence in the area,” Bischoff says. “It’s all about providing a place where like-minded people can share passions.”

Leah Manthey, co-owner of Parkway Floral (1001 Milwaukee Ave.) and president of the South Milwaukee Community and Business Association, holds an annual fundraiser for Cliffstock. She also heads the community garden initiative known as Growing South Milwaukee. Manthey says locations and the size of the garden, which she hopes will be in place by summer, are currently being considered.

The city is collaborating with interior design students at Mount Mary University to provide design work for the interiors of 11 vacant properties. Students are working with property owners and doing interior design mock-ups. According to Manthey, many businesses work together to improve the city. “It’s such a tight-knit community. I feel that strength in numbers is working for us,” she says.

Serendipitous Designs and Gifts owner Jamie Allard said business has been going great since she moved in to her new location, formerly Jen’s Sweet Treats (907 Milwaukee Ave.) Allard plans to hold open mic nights for artists and musicians in the future and is partnering with friend and art therapist Jennifer Albright to host classes that “focus on learning expression through art” such as “Intuitive Painting.” In June, Serendipitous will host an event to celebrate the unveiling of a six-foot mural, painted on two panels, attached to the building’s exterior. Allard plans to replace the mural as necessary. Each successive mural will be painted by a different artist.

Community Soccer Kicks Things Up a Notch

James Moran, owner of Moran’s Pub (912 Milwaukee Ave.), has done his part to bring sports, live music and other fun activities to South Milwaukee. Moran, a native of Birmingham, England, bought the pub in 2017. A soccer fan, he decided to show television matches, which helped draw in patrons (in fact, he’ll be showing World Cup matches at the pub this summer). Moran also added dart and pool leagues and began hosting cribbage, Xbox sports and ping-pong tournaments.

Word-of-mouth helped increase business considerably and cement Moran’s reputation as a community pub. “The soccer focus definitely helped,” he says. Every week, Moran hosts pickup soccer, a sport which he feels is inclusive, attracting people of all races and ethnicities. “When we’re chasing a ball, everyone gets along just fine,” he explains.

Moran presented the idea of a futsal court in Hickory Park to the South Milwaukee School District board (futsal is a variant of soccer played on a hard court). According to the mayor’s blog, a dual-use futsal-basketball court and tennis-pickleball court will replace the park’s two tennis courts. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The real estate market is responding to the changing climate of South Milwaukee as property owners are raising purchase prices. According to zillow.com, the median home value in the city is about $155,000. The mayor feels that South Milwaukee has many attractive features, including affordable housing, natural beauty, a safe community and reasonable proximity to Downtown Milwaukee. “You get a lot for your money. We feel like a small town tucked in the middle of a metropolitan area,” he says.

Nearby parks are other major assets to the city. Grant Park, located on Lake Michigan, spans around 380 acres and features numerous walking trails, lagoon, golf course and beachfront areas with a seasonal snack bar. Grant Park is also a popular destination for area birders. Numerous bird species can be spotted on any given day, including great horned owls, yellow warblers and even endangered species such as piping plovers.

The nonprofit Friends of Grant Park was recently awarded the prestigious Noel J. Cutright Award, named after the prominent Ozaukee County ornithologist, for their efforts in bird conservation. To help the bird population and educate the community, the Friends hold weekly bird walks every Sunday in May. Because of its dedication to helping preserve avian habitats, South Milwaukee was recently designated a “Bird City” by Bird City Wisconsin.

“We are in a perfect place on the South Shore to craft this vision” of an attractive South Shore community, Stephanie Hacker says. “It’s a really advantageous location for business owners and residents.” Major Brooks agrees, adding: “People need to discover what’s going on in South Milwaukee.”