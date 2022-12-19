Light the Hoan Honors Hanukkah at a Time of Rising Antisemitism

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Jewish Federation Hanukkah on the Hoan Hanukkah on the Hoan

Tonight, the Hoan Bridge will be lit in honor of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The holiday coincides with an alarming report from the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, citing an astonishing 459 percent rise in antisemitic incidents here in Wisconsin from 2015 through 2021.

The increase in Wisconsin parallels an increase in nationally, tracked and reported by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the FBI’s annual reporting of hate crimes. “What we know is that historically, when there has been widespread economic and social upheaval, there is often antisemitic scapegoating and conspiracy theories that follow in its wake,” says Miryam Rosenzweig, president and CEO of Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Antisemitism is often one of the most visible flashpoints of a deeper social malaise whose victims extend far beyond the Jewish community. “The pandemic certainly has instigated this kind of upheaval, so the increase in antisemitic incidents can be at least partly attributed to the pandemic,” Rosenzweig says. “We also know that when any marginalized community is targeted by hatred and bigotry, it tends to impact multiple marginalized communities. We have seen increased incidents of racism, anti-Asian hate, anti-LGBTQ discrimination, Islamophobia, and anti-immigrant sentiment. The hateful rhetoric that has proliferated on social media and in our public discourse harms all of our communities.”

The antisemitism recorded in the new statistic can take the form of verbal slurs, digital bullying and physical assault. “Yes, we have had incidents of violence to people and property as identified in our statewide audit of antisemitic incidents,” she continues. “Also, an increase in hateful rhetoric that targets any community elevates the incidents of targeted violence.”

Has the situation improved since Pres. Biden took office?

“We need everyone to play a part in fighting antisemitism — the issue is bigger than any one person,” she answers. “We applaud the strong condemnation of antisemitism that has been articulated by President Biden’s administration. We are also encouraged that President Biden formed an interagency group to create a strategy to combat antisemitism. But the work must also happen in our communities. We must all work together to de-normalize hate speech that targets any group and commit to building relationships with our neighbors—particularly those who live, look, love or pray differently from ourselves.”

According to Rosenzweig and other Jewish leaders, antisemitic incidents are under reported. Four hundred fifty-nine percent may be a low number. “Our Jewish Community Relations Council, a department of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, has a confidential reporting form for antisemitic incidents,” she says. “When people report incidents, they are offered resources and support, and the incident is included in our annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. Reporting incidents helps us to better understand the trends in Wisconsin, and in turn educate our leaders and communities. I’d also like to reference this New York Times article from Dec. 12, 2022 that points to the FBI’s lack of recent data for hate crimes nationwide due to identified underreporting.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

What can be achieved through lighting the Hoan Bridge? “Hanukkah is called the Festival of Lights, and we hope to use this opportunity to add light to the entire Milwaukee community. It is important to celebrate moments of joy and beauty, while also offering the hope that our community can work together to create a Milwaukee where everyone can thrive,” Rosenzweig says.