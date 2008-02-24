If it looks done it probably is

Bill Clinton threw down the challenge to his wife: Win Ohio and Texas or you are done. One could almost hear her teeth grinding a thousand miles away as her spouse said, in essence, you can't win Hillary but I did.

Since the Clinton challenge, the papers describe her as "somber" or "wistful" or "a realist" or "resigned." And the finger-pointing is in full swing.

The title I like best in this Maginot-line-inspired campaign goes to Mark Penn. He labeled himself "chief strategist" but the campaign had no strategy and only tactics. But what does he care? He earned (took) millions in fees and his PR firm will have plenty of future business. Candidates lose, but consultants blame someone and move on. There is always another campaign.

More descriptions: "Morale low," "staff exhausted," "out of money." And the topper came last night: "Meet me in Ohio," hollered Hillary. How dare you, Barack Obama, accuse me and my husband of supporting NAFTA! How? Because without a 100 percent effort by Team Clinton, David Bonier, Dave Obey and other progressive Democrats would have defeated NAFTA and millions of good jobs would still be here. That's how.

She said, "Shame on you Barack Obama." C'mon, Hillary. Stop listening to the likes of Tom Buffenbarger, president of the once-progressive Machinist Union, who introduced her in Ohio, as Frank Rich reported, by deriding Obama supporters as "latte-drinking, Prius-driving, Birkenstock-wearing, trust-fund babies." Whoa Nelly! This guy known as "Buffy" sounds like the wheels are off. (OK, I admit it. I drive a Prius. But "trust fund?" Still looking!)

Time to wrap this up and stop the fear-mongering that a combination of Super-dooper delegates and the seating of Florida and Michigan will thwart the democratic will and nominate Hillary Clinton.

Turn out the lights...