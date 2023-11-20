Milwaukee County Historical Society Designates Washington Park as Historic Landmark

× Expand Photo by Kimberly Mackowski Washington Park

On November 13, 2023, the Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee, overseen by the Milwaukee County Historical Society, officially designated Washington Park as a Historic County Landmark.

Originally designed by the renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1895, Washington Park has served as a natural retreat for Milwaukee residents for over a century. Throughout its rich history, the park has a center for culture and recreation. The original Milwaukee County Zoo was situated in the park until 1958.

Presently, Washington Park is undergoing a transformative revitalization, with an investment exceeding $20 million aimed at updating the lagoon bridges, constructing a new Urban Ecology Center and enhancing overall accessibility. Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis expressed his views on the investment, stating, "Recent investments of over $20 million from Milwaukee County and the Urban Ecology Center show our renewed commitment to maintaining and growing Washington Park for generations to come. This park serves as Milwaukee's equivalent of Central Park, acting as a catalyst for neighborhood growth and improving overall quality of life."

Melissa Muller, director and board president of Washington Park Neighbors, added her perspective, saying, "The declaration of the historic preservation status of Washington Park is not merely an act; it's a commitment to honoring and fulfilling the legacy of Frederick Olmsted. In serving this diverse community, we ensure equity, making it a welcoming space for all. This declaration is a testament to our dedication to preserving history, fostering community, and embracing a shared future."

For a location to be classified as a historic landmark by the Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee, it must meet one of four criteria. Washington Park successfully met three criteria, including being connected or associated with a significant historic event or person, exemplifying broad cultural significance and embodying the distinguishing characteristics of an architectural type or specimen inherently valuable for studying a period style, architectural innovation or method of construction.

Philip Schultz, board chair of the Olmsted Network, emphasized the significance of Washington Park's designation as a historic landmark, stating, "Milwaukee County has a rich Olmsted heritage that rivals other cities. Designating Washington Park as a historic landmark is an important step in acknowledging Milwaukee’s ‘Central Park.’” The Olmsted Network, based in Washington, DC, serves as the national advocate for Olmsted parks and landscapes.