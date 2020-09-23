Remembering Marty Hintz

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Hintz family Marty Hintz passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

Marty Hintz was a friendly face around Milwaukee and a familiar name to longtime readers of the Shepherd Express. He was a man about everything, penning articles on any subject tossed his way. Working alongside his wife Pam Percy, he was one half of our popular “Boris and Doris” scene-making column. During his tenure as our travel writer, he was trapped for several days in the Caribbean because of 9/11.

Sadly, Marty passed away at home on September 20. He was 75.

I had the pleasure of working as one of his editors at the Shepherd Express and of contributing ideas to his 2004 book, Armenia: Enchantment of the World. It was one of an incredible number of books of Marty’s books, more than 125 in all by one tally, many of them travelogues or highly readable accounts of faraway lands. He came to town in 1967 as a reporter for the Milwaukee Sentinel and, after 1975, enjoyed a prolific and admirable career as a freelance writer. Among his books are several written with Pam, including Food Lovers’ Guide to Wisconsin.

Proud of all things Irish, Marty took a lead role in launching Irish Fest and was founder and publisher of the Irish American Post. He was an unfailingly amiable companion, unassuming but knowledgeable with a ready sense of humor and a love of good food and beer. Since 2009, he worked with Pam on Pampered Produce, an organic farm in River Hills, and cohosted farm-to-table dinners in their home, an ideal forum for his writ and good cheer.