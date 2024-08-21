Report from the DNC: Cavalier Johnson on Day Two

× Expand DNC 2024 logo

If the Democratic National Convention is a sitcom, then ours in Milwaukee was essentially canceled in 2020. The show was picked back up by the Chicago network in 2024 but, there was a spinoff.

That spinoff aired on the Milwaukee network when Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz packed the United Center in Chicago AND, packed Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on day two of the DNC.

I will admit—I’m no expert on crowd sizes and I’m not obsessed with them like some others happen to be but, I was present inside of Fiserv Forum for three nights of the Republican National Convention and for the rally put on by Vice President Harris and Governor Walz after coming back to Milwaukee to greet them as Air Force landed in the city.

Now of course and in fairness, there was a complete stage built for the Republicans but without a shadow of a doubt, there was more energy, more excitement, more enthusiasm, and more people for Kamala.

It’s evident and clear in Wisconsin and across America—that we’re not going back and Kamala Harris will lead us as the Wisconsin motto says, Forward.

My best,

Cavalier Johnson

“One of the things I've never been accused of is not caring about people.”

— 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden

Check in for personal impressions from the DNC through the eyes of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Exective David Crowley.