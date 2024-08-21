Report from the DNC: David Crowley on Day Two

× Expand DNC 2024 logo

The energy and excitement continued into Night 2 of the DNC with a fun roll call that showed off the diversity of our country, and allowed us Wisconsin Cheeseheads to show off our state! We heard electric performances from Michelle Obama and President Obama, who reminded us of what’s at stake in this election, and as always, gave Democrats hope that brighter days are ahead.

President Obama has always been a role model for me. As our first Black president, he broke barriers and inspired generations to go into public service, myself included. Whether it was the passage of the Affordable Care Act, federal legalization of same-sex marriage, or implementation of policies to combat climate change, President Obama never backed down from hard fights. His continued importance and influence on our public dialogue demonstrates the impact he made on so many people, and I was thrilled to hear his speech last night in person.

We also heard a compelling and heartwarming speech from the person who knows Kamala Harris best, future First Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Wisconsin turned out for President Obama twice, and we’re ready to do it again for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. As Gov. Evers said last night, we are “jazzed as hell” to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz this November!

