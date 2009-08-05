Rethinking the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction

Can someone please explain howthis state can afford the Zoo Interchange reconstruction project?

TheWisconsin Department of Transportation certainly isn’t rushing to doso. WisDOT put a $2.3 billion price tag on an expanded interchange, butleft out an inconvenient billion or more in interest costs and isabsolutely silent on how the state is going to pay for this latestboondoggle, courtesy of DOT Secretary Frank Busalacchi.



WisDOTdid present a cost analysis in its draft environmental impact statement(DEIS). But it’s woefully inadequate and grossly misleading. It does not include,for example, the non-WisDOT share of the cost of moving up to 61electrical transmission towers that would have to be relocated. This isa big-ticket item, and a lot of the costs will be paid by utilities andtheir ratepayersin other words, you and me. But nowhere is thisreflected in the DEIS. WisDOT seems to believe that if it is not payingthe bills, the bills aren’t worth mentioning, even if they are likelyto be in the multi-millions of dollars range.

And who willfeel the impact of the higher utility bills that will result frommoving the transmission lines? Milwaukee ratepayers, simply becauseMilwaukee residents tend to have lower incomes than suburbanites andutility bills consume a larger share of them.

TheDEIS also fails to take into account interest costs on state bondingfor the Zoo Interchange upgrades. The numbers are mind-boggling. If 50%of the project cost is bonded, which the Legislative Fiscal Bureausuggests may be about the bonded share of the I-94 North-South project,for 30 years at 5% interest, the interest alone would total $1.1billion. That’s almost 39% more than the $800 million construction costof the Marquette Interchange! The annual debt service would be almost$74.4 million (assuming two payments per year). For those who like tokeep score, that is $7.8 million more than the $66.6 million MilwaukeeCounty Transit System will get in state operating assistance in 2010.

The ultimate Zoo Interchange bonding scenario is uncertain, but hereare a few of the possibilities:

Interest on $1.15 billion (50%) bondedfor 20 years at 5%: $682.5 million; debt service of $91.6 millionannually.



Interest on $920 million (40%) bonded for 30 yearsat 5%: $865.9 million; debt service of $59.5 million annually.

Intereston $920 million (40%) bonded for 20 years at 5%: $546 million; debtservice of $73.3 million annually.

Environmental and Transit Issues Ignored

WisDOT’sfailure to state how it will pay for the Zoo Interchange’smodernization is matched by its unwillingness to come clean about thefreeway’s impact on the environment and the future of mass transit insoutheastern Wisconsin.



The DEIS is alarmingly deficient inits cumulative impact section and limits its analysis to the immediateZoo Interchange area. Doing that allows WisDOT to entirely ignore thepotential region-, county- or citywide flooding, water quality and airimpacts of expanding both the Zoo Interchange and North-South I-94, notto mention the Marquette Interchange.



WisDOT also fails toadequately analyze the effects such huge highway investments will haveon transit funding: if we’re paying $70 million or $90 million a yearfor a single highway project, what’s going to be left for buses andrail? How will people without carsand there are plenty of them inMilwaukeeget to work?