Revitalizing Mitchell Park and the Domes: Community Health, Education and Green Jobs Central to Proposed Plan

An ambitious plan to restore and revitalize the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, known as the Domes, and its surrounding public park aims to enhance Milwaukee’s efforts to be a green city. It would also build upon community health benefits that the conservatory and park provide as valued urban destination and oasis. Additionally, current and expanded facilities would support more educational programming, as well as varied gardens, job training and academic research.

Area residents, at a recent public hearing hosted by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, expressed overwhelming support for restoring the historic glasshouses, refurbishing the 61-acre park and increasing usage of both. One common theme expressed was that the Domes offer access to respite and nature, especially in winter, and are part of Milwaukee’s “heart and soul.” Zaina Gonzalez, a neighbor, said that proposed renovations and “resources will allow our community to come together as a whole and connect” in new ways.

The project includes repairing the cone-shaped glasshouses, considered unique in the world, and increasing the Domes’ capacity as a horticultural center and destination. The 160-page plan was developed by a team led by ArtsMarket, a firm that specializes in cultural and heritage feasibility and planning. The proposed architectural design by Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson Architects includes full restoration of the neglected structures and expansion of the complex. A new 15,000-square-foot visitor center would be built south of the Domes, with a snack bar and extensive retail space to sell gifts and plants.

Additionally, according to the plan, “the visitor center’s lower level will house an expansive hall to host events—from weddings to farmers’ markets to horticultural or medical research symposia and gatherings of schoolchildren. The hall will feature an immediate view of the 23,000-square-foot, revamped, sunken, water garden plaza, located just outside, and easily accessible to, the wedding garden directly east of the building.” Other proposed improvements to Mitchell Park include restoration of the historic lagoon and renovation of the pavilion that overlooks it. Madison, Wis.-based Saiki Design, a landscape design firm, has also contributed to this plan.

Adding Decades of Life to a Landmark

William Lynch, who chaired the Mitchell Park Conservatory Task Force, said that the proposed renovations offered “50 more years of life” for the Domes and would meet current building codes and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. He added that the glasshouses, completed in stages in the mid-1960s, “may not be as needy” as originally projected. Repairs and expansion would cost $30 million. A “transition dome” (part of the original complex) would be renovated into a farm-to-table restaurant and overlook the Menomonee Valley. A second entrance to the complex would be added there and connect with the Hank Aaron Trail and Three Bridges Park.

Craig Wiroll, executive director of Milwaukee Preservation Alliance (MPA), said the group was pleased that the plan “recommends rehabilitating the Domes as the center of this reimagined civic commons.” He noted that the amount requested from Milwaukee County taxpayers—$13.5 million—was less than the $14 million projected costs of demolishing the buildings. MPA has supported finding a preservation solution for the Domes, which were named a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Jim Goulee, executive director of Preserve Our Parks, said the advocacy group “wholeheartedly endorses” the plan. Only three individuals spoke against the plan; about 50 people spoke or registered in favor.

Tax Credits Key to Funding the Project

Eileen Stevens of ArtsMarket explained that a preliminary assessment by the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office indicates that the Domes are likely eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. That means that their restoration would qualify for federal historic preservation tax credits; such credits reimburse investments after work is completed, thus off-setting project costs. Mitchell Park is also located in a federally designated Opportunity Zone, thus making other investment credits available. Additionally, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) loans would be available.

The proposed investment by Milwaukee County taxpayers would be in the form of bonds. Ian Bautista, executive director of the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative, said that Milwaukee County taxpayers would “spend 25 cents and get $1” in value” when factoring in other projected grants and private philanthropy. Bautista served on the Domes task force and said the Domes and Mitchell Park are essential to Clarke Square’s vitality as one of Milwaukee’s densest and oldest neighborhoods.

Milwaukeean Anna Lampkins, a teaching assistant, said that it is “as important for Milwaukee County to invest in the Domes” as it was to provide taxpayer support to sports and entertainment venues, which she also values. “There’s no way we can have Fiserv Forum and not the Domes.”

A Stewardship Conservancy Is Proposed

The proposal recommends that a nonprofit “conservancy” organization be created to help steward the Domes and park. A conservancy also helps protect and preserve public assets and can take varied forms. Potential roles for a conservancy could include raising funds for renovations and supporting programming. Milwaukee County would likely retain ownership of the facility and park. Chicago’s Garfield Park Conservatory offers one conservancy model. In this case, a community alliance works jointly with the Chicago Parks District, a public entity, to support and maintain that conservatory within a historic park in an economically challenged area.

The structure and governance of a conservancy arrangement for the Domes and Mitchell Park would need to be developed over time and approved by the Milwaukee County Board. Stevens said two potential partners have been identified to participate in such an alliance: the University of Wisconsin Extension and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Zeno Franco, an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Center for Healthy Communities and Research, spoke about “the health and healing aspects of the Domes” and of Mitchell Park’s green space. The conceptual plan calls for dedicating some of the state-of-the-art greenhouses within the Domes complex for educational programming in horticulture and urban agriculture. He sees both practical and scientific potential of the Domes and has been working collaboratively with a local consortium of educators and community groups to support urban agriculture and horticulture as ways to help improve community health and reduce “food deserts”—places without adequate access to fresh and healthy food. “This place can be about a dynamic future of Milwaukee, as well as the past,” Franco said.

Tammy Rivera—executive director of the Southside Organizing Center, an anchor organization advocating for the neighborhood for more than 25 years—said it was important to ensure that planning processes are transparent and “inclusively engage nearby residents.” She and others cited the fact that Mitchell Park is the only large green space within the near South Side and retaining open access to the park is crucial. Rivera, who lives two blocks from the Domes, later mentioned the need for a “neighborhood equity strategy” to help avert potential negative ramifications. What would a development formula look like that is equitable and sustainable?” she asked.

After the hearing, Milwaukee County Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez said she was happy that the plan would “preserve this community resource for all Milwaukee County residents.” She said that the plan supports workforce development and also recognizes “the healing power of plants.” She hopes there will be programs to serve seniors and veterans and that the park’s green space will be preserved with open access for its enjoyment. The Domes are within her district, and she served on the task force.

‘Invest in the Heart and Soul of This City’

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is expected to take up the proposal at an upcoming monthly meeting. Support for the project would also need to build among civic leaders and philanthropists. ArtsMarket’s planning document included a feasibility study indicating there would be potential significant donor interest.

One woman at the recent hearing asked those present to consider returning to Milwaukee “and not finding our Domes,” which many consider an iconic landmark. “That would be like St. Louis without their arch.” Smaller than Milwaukee, St. Louis, indeed, recently completed a full renovation of Eero Saarinen’s modernist Gateway Arch and underground visitor center and the Dan Kiley-designed grounds, completed in 1965. A conservancy called CityArchBridge helped plan the complex project, which also better connected the park with the city, and raised $380 million from many sources. Angelina Negani urged the board to “invest in the heart and soul of this city.” Catherine Witte said, “This is something for everyone, not just the few.”