Steps Taken to Confront Coronavirus

On Thursday, March 12, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The risk to the majority of Wisconsinites remains low,” he said, adding, “We can all do our part to help prevent the spread of the illness to others.”

Evers’ executive order directs the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to “take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to incidences of COVID-19,” allowing the DHS to buy and distribute medications, mobilizing the Wisconsin National Guard and freeing state money for local health departments.

With confirmed cases on the rise in Wisconsin, on Tuesday, March 17, Evers ordered a ban on all gatherings of 1 or more people—a move in line with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a press conference on Monday, march 16, President Donald Trump discouraged discretionary travel and also recommended limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people, as well as the closing of bars, restaurants and food courts. Milwaukee County has ordered bars and restaurants to close, allowing only carry-out or delivery service.

Flattening the Curve

The biggest threat to public health due to the pandemic is an overwhelming influx of cases that forces medical providers to ration life-saving resources, which could create shortages that lead to many deaths. The elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable, but the virus threatens and kills healthy younger people as well. By slowing the rate of infections, public efforts can “flatten the curve” of hospitalizations.

In Japan, it took four weeks, and in South Korea two weeks, to flatten the infection curve through aggressive measures, including widespread testing. The good news is that pandemics always end, and their conclusion can be hastened by responsible behavior by government and private institutions, as well as individuals.