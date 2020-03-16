Milwaukee County Restaurants and Bars Ordered Closed with the Exception of Takeout and Delivery Orders

In a news release late Monday, Milwaukee County officials ordered bars and restaurants to close to dine-in service and limit offerings to carryout or delivery only starting Tuesday, March 17 at 2:01 a.m. to potentially slow the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement came hours after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered an indefinite ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Dozens of restaurants in the Milwaukee area have made announcements in the last several days with either limitations on the quantity of patrons they’ll allow into their physical space or expansions to their carry-out/curbside pickup options.

The executive order states that food and beverage sales are restricted to carry-out and delivery only. No onsite consumption is permitted. Exemptions are to be made for health care facilities, catering for weddings or funerals. Also, the venue must create an environment wherein it's still possible for patrons and staff to maintain social distancing.

South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks made the following statement about the Health Department order:

"While we recognize this order is a hardship for small businesses and others, we are doing this out of an abundance of caution and continue to make public health our top priority. Guidance from federal, state and local health professionals and the experience from other communities, stats and countries is clear: We need to take these kinds of measures to slow the spread of the illness and protect our community. That has to be our focus."

You can read the full order here.