Summerfest did the right thing Tuesday and asked the Army-- at the urging of Peace Action and others -- to remove a virtual urbanwarfare game that allowed fest-goers as young as 13 to hop into a Humveesimulator and fire machine guns at life-size people on a computer screen.

Rabid radio talker Charlie Sykes devoted more than halfof his morning show railing on Summerfest for asking the Army to shut down avirtual killing game, urging listeners to call those wimpy Summerfest folks andcomplain.

Actually, Summerfest needs to be thanked andcongratulated for doing the right thing. It is never easy to publicly take astand and reverse an earlier decision -- not to mention facing down themilitary.

Please take a minute to call Summerfest at 414-273--2680.They need some support.