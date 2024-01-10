U.S. Migration at Record Low, Wisconsin Sees 19.4% Growth

× Expand Photo by Nuttawan Jayawan - Getty Images New Home

HireAHelper released its sixth annual U.S. Migration study, shedding light on the shifting population trends in the country based on over 75,000 local and long-distance moves booked in 2023. Wisconsin secured the #8 spot for the highest growth rate among all 50 states, with a 19.4% net growth of new residents in 2023. This indicates that more individuals moved into the state than out during the year.

The study relies on an analysis of Census Bureau data and verified moves to discern patterns in Americans' migration and the underlying motivations. It highlights the rate of moving in the U.S., which has hit its lowest point. Only 7.8% of Americans relocated in 2023—a historic low since records began in 1948. Despite the number of 25.6 million movers, the figure represents a 9% decline compared to the previous year.

Key reasons for moving in 2023 include seeking a new home (14%), a new job (12.5%), establishing one's own household (10%) and pursuing cheaper housing options (9%). Notably, one in eight (12.5%) moves were driven by new job opportunities or transfers, marking the highest share since 1999.

Retirement emerged as the fastest-growing reason for moving in 2023, experiencing a notable 44% year-over-year increase. Additionally, moves for new jobs saw a significant uptick of 23% compared to 2022.

"The latest moving data suggests that over the last year, the U.S. has been a nation in stagnation. People are being priced out of relocation due to rising interest rates, inflation, and household debt,” said Miranda Marquit, consumer advocate and spokesperson at HireAHelper.

Socio-economic factors played a significant role in influencing migration patterns, with considerations such as the "lower cost of living," "cheaper rent" and "inflation" accounting for 15% of all moves in 2023. Approximately 30% of movers cited reasons like "moving in with family" and "being closer to family." Additionally, 9% of individuals in the "sandwich generation" reported that parents aged 65 years or older moved in with them during 2023.

Key findings from the study highlight the states experiencing significant gains and losses in population. States with the greatest net gain of new residents include Oklahoma (+40%), South Carolina (+35%) and Tennessee (+35%). Conversely, California (-44%), New Jersey (-42%) and Louisiana (-31%) saw the highest losses in residents.

Cities with notable gains and losses were also identified, with Wesley Chapel, FL, and Ocala, FL, topping the charts for the largest net gain in moves (+106%), while Baton Rouge, LA, experienced the largest net loss, with 63% more people leaving the city in 2023 than moving in.

By sheer number of people, Chicago emerged as the most moved-to city in 2023, followed closely by Denver, CO, Austin, TX and Las Vegas, NV.

The study also delved into moving costs, revealing that New Hampshire ($557), New Mexico ($536) and Alabama ($532) had the highest moving cost averages in 2023, while the District of Columbia ($328), Nevada ($330) and Texas ($341) boasted the lowest.

For more information and access to the full study, visit HireAHelper Migration Study.