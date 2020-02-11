Vote Vincent Bobot or Tearman Spencer for City Attorney in the February 2020 Primary Election

× Expand Tearman Spencer (left) and Vincent Bobot (right)

The Shepherd Express is endorsing both Vincent Bobot and Tearman Spencer. We believe that both are strong candidates for the upcoming election in spring 2020 for Milwaukee city attorney. Bobot and Spencer both emphasize their connection to Milwaukee through their law offices and careers in defending the community. Running against Grant F. Langley, who has served Milwaukee honorably since 1984, Bobot and Spencer would take on the role with fresh perspectives.

After experiencing a life-threatening event, having been shot while serving as a police officer, Bobot moved his career from law enforcement into the legal system. Bobot served as a Milwaukee municipal court judge from 1999 to 2003 and as the assistant city attorney from 1993 to 1999 and 2005 to 2008. He has also provided legal counsel for Milwaukee Public Libraries and the Milwaukee Housing Authority and worked on contagious disease enforcement. We believe that his overall experience and values would bring a well-rounded perspective to the city attorney position. Bobot’s private attorney office handles traffic, family, immigration and other legal matters. He is endorsed by former Gov. Martin Schreiber, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, former Milwaukee Mayor Marvin Pratt, Pamela Malone, Alderperson Russell Stamper II, Wisconsin state Rep. Christine Sinicki and Milwaukee County Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez.

Spencer has a career history as an award-winning safety engineer and successful lawyer. Protecting the Milwaukee community from big banks and handling real estate and business cases, Spencer is committed to leading the community to a better future. We also believe that his experience would be an asset as city attorney. Spencer wants to create better police-community relations, a more fair and just criminal justice system and protect women’s and LGBTQ rights. He is endorsed by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, County Executive Chris Abele, state Sen. LaTonya Johnson and others.

Serving a four-year term, the city attorney is the lawyer for Milwaukee. Please vote for either Vincent Bobot or Tearman Spencer on Feb. 18.

