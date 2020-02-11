The Shepherd Express' February 2020 Primary Election Endorsements

×
We make—and thoroughly explain—our endorsements for mayor of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, several Milwaukee aldermanic districts and more for the Tuesday, Feb. 18, elections.
- Vote Tom Barrett for Milwaukee Mayor
- Vote Ed Fallone or Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Milwaukee County Executive—No Endorsement Until the April General Election
- Vote Brett Blomme for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5
- Vote Joseph J. Czarnezki for Milwaukee County Board Supervisor, District 11
- Vote Ashanti Hamilton for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 1
- Vote Khalif Rainey or Fred Royal Jr. for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 7
- Vote Peter Burgelis for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 11
- Vote Marina Dimitrijevic for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 14
- Vote Vincent Bobot or Tearman Spencer for City Attorney