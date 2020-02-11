Vote Khalif Rainey or Fred Royal Jr. for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 7, in the February 2020 Primary Election

× Expand Fred Royal Jr. photo courtesy of Guyton Photography, LLC Fred Royal Jr. (left) and Khalif Rainey (right)

The Shepherd Express endorses both Khalif Rainey and Fred Royal Jr. for alderperson for District 7. We wish they were running in separate districts, because we would love to see both of them on the Common Council. Both candidates have strong progressive values and have positively impacted our city over the years.

Looking for reelection as alderman, Khalif Rainey has a strong history of serving the public, both as a staffer for Congresswoman Gwen Moore and as a former member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Working to create a strong labor force, Rainey wants to continue to secure jobs for Milwaukee so people can focus on achieving a better quality of life, and he thinks this is achievable through improving housing, transportation, economic development, senior care and more.

As president of the NAACP Milwaukee Branch, Fred Royal Jr. has proven himself to be an effective advocate for the community. If elected, he wants to create more job opportunities in the community and improve health care programs, while also focusing on public safety. Royal has also served on numerous boards, including the boards of directors for the MATC Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union, showing a dedication to leadership in Milwaukee.

Please vote for either Khalif Rainey or Fred Royal Jr. on Feb. 18.

The race for the Seventh Aldermanic District seat is one of several items on the ballot on Feb. 18. See all of our endorsements here.