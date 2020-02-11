Vote Ashanti Hamilton for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 1, in the February 2020 Primary Election

× Expand Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton is running for reelection in the First Aldermanic District.

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton in his reelection bid for city alderperson. Hamilton’s hard work on programs to help revitalize the Milwaukee community continues to prove that he is definitely the right person to represent the First Aldermanic District.

We believe that his key legislation—including Milwaukee Opportunities Restoring Employment, Milwaukee Promise, Be the Change (BTC) and sponsorship of the Milwaukee Jobs Act—is beginning to have a serious positive impact on the community.

The Milwaukee Promise, for example, addresses poverty, inequality and disparities in Milwaukee, while BTC is a program for the development, achievement and success of men of color in Milwaukee. These programs are examples of the values that Hamilton brings to the table and what makes him a very successful alderperson. Hamilton is also the 48th president of the Common Council and co-chairs the Black Male Achievement Advisory Council.

Please vote for Ashanti Hamilton on Feb. 18.

