Vote Marina Dimitrijevic for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 14, in the February 2020 Primary Election

Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic is giving up her position to run for City of Milwaukee alderperson. The Shepherd Express proudly endorses her. With all the years that Dimitrijevic has dedicated to Bay View and the South Side on the Milwaukee County Board, she certainly understands the needs of her community and what needs to be done from the city government perspective.

As the youngest woman to be elected county supervisor in 2004, Dimitrijevic was reelected in 2008 and 2012; she was also was elected by her fellow supervisors as chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in 2012. She has been a champion for families and children and will continue to do so.

Dimitrijevic works hard to support working families, concentrating on energy and environmental standards and job creation-economic development. As a longtime resident of the Bay View area, she understands the value of education and safe neighborhoods. She has also worked on civil rights issues that impact immigrants and the LGBTQ community, along with park and transit funding. Dimitrijevic is endorsed by Voces de la Frontera Action, Grassroots South Shore, AFT Local 212 and more.

We also were impressed with Jason Auerbach as an up-and-coming public servant, who, if he were running for office against someone other than Dimitrijevic, we would certainly view as someone we could support.

Please vote for Marina Dimitrijevic on Feb. 18.

