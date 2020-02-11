Vote Joseph J. Czarnezki for Milwaukee County Board Supervisor, District 11, in the February 2020 Primary Election

× Expand Joe Czarnezki is running for the position of Milwaukee County Board Supervisor in District 11.

The Shepherd Express proudly endorses Joseph J. Czarnezki for Milwaukee County Board Supervisor. Czarnezki has had a long history of public service representing Milwaukee County as both a Wisconsin state representative, from 1981 to 1983, and a Wisconsin state senator, from 1983 to 1993. He totally understands all the issues between the state and the county, and when he was in the state Legislature, he fought hard to give Milwaukee County the resources it needed. His wealth of experience is needed on the county board.

In addition to his service in the Legislature, Czarnezki taught state and local government and applied economics at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and served as the Milwaukee County clerk, along with holding the budget director position at the City of Milwaukee.

Czarnezki advocates for embracing new technologies and ideas for operating county government and looking to increase our portion of the Wisconsin shared revenue for counties. We think he has the experience to help accomplish this, and Milwaukee County would certainly benefit from his expertise.

Please vote for Joseph Czarnezki on Feb. 18.

