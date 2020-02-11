Vote Tom Barrett for Milwaukee Mayor in the February 2020 Primary Election

× Expand Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Mayor Tom Barrett for reelection, and we ask our readers to vote for Barrett in the Tuesday, Feb. 18, primary election. The mayor has been a steady and incorruptible leader who is loath to highlight his accomplishments, which include making Milwaukee a city with one of the most environmentally progressive governments in America.

The mayor has also worked hard to bring jobs to Milwaukee. Recently, we have seen several major corporate headquarters move to the city center. The challenge that the mayor is currently working hard at is to spread job growth far beyond the city center and into lower-income communities.

But the mayor’s biggest recent accomplishment has been his successful efforts to bring the 2020 Democratic National Convention to our city in July and put Milwaukee on the world stage. For the four intense days of the convention in the middle of July and many other days leading up to the convention, Milwaukee will be a lead story across the world, highlighting all of the things that we love about our city and all of its assets, including our spectacular lakefront. This will have a huge, positive long-term impact on our city if we do it right.

The Shepherd was carefully watching the whole process unfold of luring the convention to Milwaukee and beating out the other, much larger cities of Miami and Houston, and we can categorically say that the convention would not be coming to Milwaukee were it not for the skillful efforts of Mayor Barrett. Assuming we put together a top-rate convention (and it doesn’t rain every day), Milwaukee will be viewed in a new light, and its economy, job-creation efforts and business development will improve markedly. We are confident that Mayor Barrett is the right person to lead the city at that time.

We ask you to please vote to reelect Mayor Tom Barrett on Feb. 18.

