Vote Peter Burgelis for Milwaukee Alderperson, District 11, in the February 2020 Primary Election

Peter Burgelis is running for a seat on the Milwaukee Common Council in the Eleventh Aldermanic District.

The Shepherd Express endorses Peter Burgelis for Alderperson in the 11th District. Burgelis has been civically engaged for years and active in the nonprofit community. We are pleased to see that he has decided to carry his commitment to the community to the next level and run for public office. Burgelis is known for passionately supporting forward-looking causes. He is challenging one of the most extreme conservatives on the Common Council. As Milwaukee is working hard to move forward, his opponent can be counted on to get in the way.

Burgelis has many issues he plans to work on, including infrastructure improvements, city services and creating jobs. He is also very interested in the Reckless Driving Task Force and on “smart roads” to protect motorists, bikers and pedestrians. He’s ready to get to work on strengthening key city departments and growing jobs through partnerships with universities and technical schools, along with supporting increased access to education and job training. The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County, AFSCME Local 32, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 212 and the Victory Fund are among the organizations that endorse Burgelis.

Please vote for Peter Burgelis on February 18.

