Wisconsin Activists Will Walk 65 Miles to Protest Violence and Racism

"The Milwaukee to Madison March,” which begins on Tuesday, June 30, will see activists start walking 65 miles across the state to bring attention to protest against violence and in support of Black Lives Matter. The march starts at City Hall in Milwaukee, following a press conference, and is planned to end in Madison on Independence Day, on Saturday, July 4.

“Wisconsin is the most segregated state in the country. Yet, our elected leaders, from Governor Evers to State Representative Robin Vos, are not supporting the black community. We have had enough,” the movement’s organizers stated.

The activists are advocating for a ban on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters, funding for violence prevention, a special session on gun violence and policing, as well as overall support from Wisconsin elected officials towards the black community. Another demand is to release incarcerated people to lower prison crowding problems in Wisconsin, as the lack of ability to socially distance in prison makes them a hotbed of coronavirus infections.

Marginalized Voices

“Black women and black queer people really have been left out of these conversations for a long time. It’s very interesting to think about, because black lives matter was literally founded by black queer women,” says 19-year-old Tatiana Washington, executive director of 50 miles more, who lost her aunt to gun violence in 2017. “Making sure that we center on the most marginalized voices in this movement is really important. We really want to hold every single elected official accountable, ask them to not only be against racism but to be actually anti-racist.”

“We take inspiration from radical black feminists, like Angela Davis, Audre Lorde, Fannie Lou Hamer, and the list goes on and on. We’re doing it because those women have paved the way—including black women from the state of Wisconsin—and we have continued that as young black women today.”

The people marching will be members of the black community, in particular black women and black LGBTQ+ people, as well as allies. The route they will take wasn’t divulged, but the public is encouraged to be present in Madison on July 4 to celebrate their arrival.

The march is the newest initiative by the nonprofit organization “50 miles more,” which organizes the youth to stand up against social injustices, in particular systemic racism and gun violence. In 1965, civil rights leaders organized 54-miles-long marches from Selma to Montgomery, in Alabama. In 2018, the organization emulated that initiative by walking 50 miles from Madison to Janesville, hometown of Paul Ryan, to demand gun control legislation. The movement was started by Wisconsin teenager Katie Eder, who is now the Executive Director of the Future Coalition, which encompasses dozens of youth-led organizations across the nation.

