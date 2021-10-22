‘Cata-Tonic Zombie Madness’ to Invade Bay View

× Expand Image via Tonic Tavern

While Halloween in Milwaukee has no shortage party options, one local institution is looking go get ghoulish for a good cause. Tonic Tavern (2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is hosting a special Halloween edition of their Gigs 4 Good concert series, entitled “Cata-Tonic Zombie Madness,” set to benefit two local charities.

The night’s festivities will feature four bands on the Bay View venue’s stage, with Honolulu Millionaires, the all-too-fitting Dick Satan Trio, Half Gram Banana, and live video game soundtrack act Mechanical Life Vein playing throughout the night. The show is free to attend, with a portion of proceeds from the bar and all proceeds from Tonic’s “Dead” Silent Auction going to The Women’s Center as well as the Milwaukee Center of Children and Youth. The two charities have been beneficiaries of Tonic’s Gigs 4 Good series, which began earlier this summer.

In addition to the four bands and silent auction, the night will also feature live artwork from Chris Burke, as well as Ruben Alacantar, who painted the Black Lives Matter-inspired Giannis Antetokounmpo mural on the neighboring Highbury Pub. Each artist’s work from the night on the Tonic Tavern patio will be included as part of the auction.

Tonic Tavern intends to keep their Gigs 4 Good series rolling beyond the summer months, with special holiday editions like “Cata-Tonic Zombie Madness” being worked into the bar’s calendar. If you cannot attend, but would like to bid on the “Dead Silent Auction” online, you can do so via a GiveSmart page, with bidding going live on Saturday, October 23 at noon. For more information about Gigs 4 Good, visit the Tonic Tavern Facebook page.