Catch Professor Pinkerton’s Christmas Caravan on the East Side this Friday

× Expand Photo by The Sultan Photography

Professor Pinkerton Xyloma, who many around Milwaukee know from Dead Man’s Carnival, is assembling his Irreverent Orchestra for a Christmas Caravan this Friday, December 18, on the East Side and Downer Avenue.

The Caravan will start at Thermo Fisher Scientific (2202 N. Bartlett Ave.) at 4 p.m. and travel for two to three hours, making various short stops for people to enjoy the holiday music and decked-out trailer.

“We’re doing what we’re doing because we believe hope is for everyone, not a luxury item,” says Prof. Pinkerton on what inspired him start this project. “We have been donating our time and talent with the belief that by paying it forward, we can inspire others to do what they can to help the community through this exceptionally difficult time.”

Organizers like The East Side and Downer Avenue Business Improvement Districts, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Scott Norris Photography and Jen Norris and Jim Schleif of Shorewest Realtors are all stepping up and happy to be able to provide a stipend to bring the Christmas Caravan to the area. This year has been especially hard on artists, musicians and performers, as many people know, and these organizations believe the arts are important, especially around the holidays.

Anyone coming out to watch should wear a mask and keep social distance a priority. Stop out and check out some of the fun! Follow the event on Facebook to keep up with stops and approximate times as the event gets closer.