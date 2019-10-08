"Dear Temporary Resident:" Milwaukee's Tent City Receives Eviction Notice

“Dear Temporary Resident.”

That’s how the official eviction notice that was handed out to nearly 100 homeless individuals under the I-794 overpass began.

“You are hereby given notice to move off of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation highway right of way per Wisconsin statute 86.025 which states that camping on highways is unlawful.”

And thus, the small homeless population that inhabits “tent city” found out that they would need to move by the end of the month. "Tent city" is an encampment that has attracted homeless from across the city. Around five acres large, it is located under I-794 near North 6th and West Clybourn streets, just feet from million dollar developments downtown.

However, the reality of the approaching cold weather and planning for the Democratic National Convention has been on the minds of many across the city for months. During a town hall meeting last week, Alderman Robert Bauman said he heard from state officials that the evictions would begin to be handed out last Friday morning. However, his hope is that this will push homeless to find permanent housing.

Photo credit: Evan Casey A homeless man near Milwaukee's "tent city."

“They (the state) clearly had a legal basis policy wise,” said Bauman. “This will probably be a good outcome.”

James Mathy, housing administrator for the Milwaukee County Housing Division, said state officials have been in touch with the County. He said he believes the state shares a similar goal of finding long-term housing for these individuals.

“The goal is to always get people into permanent housing,” said Mathy in an interview with the Shepherd Express Monday. “A major focus here is on the well being of where these people are going to go.”

Mathy said an outreach team has been visiting the encampment daily for months, checking in on the nearly 90 people who call it their home. Their goal is to also get the individuals indoors. Mathy also said that some of the people at the encampment do not want to go to local homeless shelters, some of which are less than a mile from the tent city.

“That will be a bit of a challenge but we will do our best,” said Mathy.

× Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey

This comes as Milwaukee County’s budget included an additional $250,000 to "expand homeless prevention services.” The Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services Housing Division will be receiving that money.

Last year, Milwaukee County’s Housing Division helped place nearly 100 homeless individuals, some of whom set up near MacArthur Square and 6th and Clybourn, into long-term housing. Mathy said they are not able to disclose the temporary locations because of privacy concerns.

Milwaukee has seen a decrease in the amount of chronic homeless, or homeless individuals who have been homeless for at least a year, in the city. Milwaukee County's Housing First Initiative has focused its resources on this issue. The program’s approach has been widely praised, as the program helps the homeless find permanent, independent housing.

Although the homeless population has decreased over the past few years, 2018 data from the city shows the current homeless population in Milwaukee totaling between 900-1,000 individuals.

You can learn more about the Housing First Initiative here.

You can read more about the homeless debate here.