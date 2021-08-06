Jamaican Independence Celebration at Bavarian Biergarten

× Expand Vitalii Abakumov Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jamaican Independence Day is August 6, and the Bavarian Bierhaus is throwing a party on Saturday, August 7 to celebrate. FREE live reggae music, drink specials and delicious Jamaican cuisine at the outdoor Bavarian Biergarten in Old Heidelberg Park (700 W. Lexington Boulevard, Glendale) from 1 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of over a half a dozen bands including Press Release, Atommix Reunion, Thee Dub Alumni, Y21, GodIS's Blossom & Koach Kandice and JD RANKIN and Fokus.

Special event menu includes Grilled Red Snapper, Jerk Pork, Jerk Chicken, Goat Stew, Homemade Jamaican Beef Patties, Vegan Ital Meatballs and Ital Veggie Wraps. The standard menu is online and orders can be placed for pickup and enjoyed outside in the beer garden.

This is a free, family friendly outdoor event with plenty of room to spread out and social distancing. Kids and friendly dogs are welcome. No advance tickets are necessary. Free parking is easy in the large adjacent parking lot. The Bavarian Biergarten is conveniently located right off the Oak Leaf bike trail extension and has space to lock up bikes securely.

This year will be Jamaica's 59th year of Independence after the Jamaica Independence Act was passed by the United Kingdom Parliament on July 19, 1962. This led to Jamaica being granted independence on August 6 and was the first time the Jamaican flag was flown.