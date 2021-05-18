March with Pride for Black Lives Matter announces June 13 Date

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee Pride

Broderick Pearson (Montell Infiniti Ross), organizer of the First Anniversary March with Pride for Black Lives Matter, announced Sunday, June 13 as the 2021 march date.

As in 2020, the March with Pride for BLM assembly and end point is the PrideFest main admission gate (SummerFest grounds/ Henry Maier Festival Park at E. Chicago Street and N. Harbor Drive). Pre-march rally with speakers begins at 1p.m. with step-off at 2 p.m.

Pearson also named his lead planners who are working directly him to organize March logistics. They include 2020 veterans Angel Vega, Hugo Beam, Kat Klawes, and, joining this year, activist Elle Halo. “Milwaukee Pride President Wes Shaver is collaborating to really make some amazing new features happen on behalf of PrideFest MKE,” Pearson said. As in 2020, videographer Jonathan Charles will produce drone footage for the event.

In a written statement Pearson said, “We’re still working out some possible additions to the march that’ll really take it to that anniversary celebration aspect. Stay tuned for a CELEBRATION that you’ll NEVER FORGET .... I promise you, you WON’T want to miss this!!!!”.

Further March with Pride for BLM details will be announced via social media.