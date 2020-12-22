Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 Launches ‘MKE It Local’

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is calling all patrons to support restaurants, bars and shops in the central business district and more than 10 surrounding neighborhoods. “MKE It Local” is the new campaign to support these local businesses during the holidays and they’re giving back with $10,000 in local gift cards to be given away via WISN 12’s Facebook page. The gift cards are from local bars, restaurants and retailers and will be given away to 50 random winners each week until December 30.

Near-downtown neighborhoods participating in the campaign include Brady Street, The Brewery District, Downer Avenue, Downtown Milwaukee’s East Town, Downtown Milwaukee’s Westown, East Side, Harbor District, Historic Third Ward and Milwaukee Public Market, King Drive, Menomonee River Valley, Near West Side Partners and Walker’s Point.

“We recognize that the pandemic has deeply affected the majority of our local businesses,” says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21. “This is what prompted myself and fellow BID leaders to seek out ways in which we could lend our support. Aside from catalyzing economic development initiatives, business improvement districts foster community. Now is the time for us to rally around the businesses that make our neighborhoods vibrant and distinct.”

If you’re out and about this holiday season, don’t forget to #MKEitLocal and help support some of the local gems in and around Milwaukee.