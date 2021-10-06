MobCraft to Host Afghan Refugee Fundraiser

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Peace Corps Association

With more than 13,000 refugees from Afghanistan currently living in Fort McCoy, the army camp is housing the largest population of those who were able to relocate to the United States following the resurgence of the Taliban. Relocation for that many people is a daunting logistical challenge, and that is before the financial aspect of things are even taken into consideration. The Milwaukee Peace Corps Association are amongst the groups looking to lighten the burden of the refugees, and they’ll be raising funds and awareness on Thursday, October 21 at Mobcraft Beer Brewery and Taproom in Walker’s Point.

From 6-8 p.m., Mobcraft will donate 15% of all sales from the event at the brewery. The money will go to Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan and the International Institute of Wisconsin, with both organizations focused on relocation for the disenfranchised Afghans. The Milwaukee Peace Corps will match donations up to $500. Speakers will also be on hand to provide information as to how Milwaukeeans can help those staying at Fort McCoy.

“Peace Corps Volunteers are service-minded people. That's why we joined the Peace Corps. Our service doesn't end once we return to U.S. soil. We continually look for ways to serve our country and communities,” said In-Jee Lee, president of the Milwaukee Peace Corps Association.

Many of those stationed at Fort McCoy will be relocated to Milwaukee at some point following their initial stay in central Wisconsin. Almost half of those refugees are children, per reports from the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information about the event, as well as what you can do to aid those in need, visit the Milwaukee Peace Corps Association website.