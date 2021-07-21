Planetarium at Milwaukee Public Museum Re-opens, Debuts New Show

Wisconsin’s largest planetarium screen at the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) re-opens this Thursday, July 22. Included with admission, visitors to MPM can experience programs at the planetarium every hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“The stars have aligned and we are excited to be able to bring visitors and families back into the planetarium in a safe and educational way,” says Planetarium Director Bob Bonadurer. “Looking up at the sky above and feeling the wonder and smallness those views create is a deeply human experience. People from cultures all around the world and throughout human history have stargazed—it connects us to each other, to the past and to the natural world around us. After so many months apart, that connection will be critically important.”

The new program set to debut is an original for MPM, made completely in house by Bonadurer and his team. Stargazers of Africa takes viewers on a trip to Africa for a journey connecting the stars and planets to the people across the continent. The show depicts the mythology and lessons that have been reflected over generations of inspiration from gazing at the stars.

Between July 22 and August 1, the schedule of Planetarium programs is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Stargazers of Africa

11:30 a.m. Wisconsin Stargazing

12:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

1:30 p.m. Wisconsin Stargazing

2:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

3:30 p.m. Wisconsin Stargazing

4:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

For more information on this and upcoming programs, visit the planetarium’s website here. Tickets to the museum can be purchased online here. Due to limited visitor capacity each hour, planetarium admission is onsite only and available on a first come, first served basis.