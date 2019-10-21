There Will Be No Slaughterhouse on Milwaukee's North Side

× Expand A member of Slaughter Free Milwaukee holds a sign outside of a Common Council meeting.

Strauss Brands, LLC, who had plans to create a 'meat processing facility' on Milwaukee's north side, said they will not build the facility Monday.

This comes after Alderman Khalif J. Rainey changed his mind regarding the facility, which would have been placed inside of Century City.

"In keeping true to the vision of Century City, and standing for the interests of the people in the neighborhood, I do not believe the Strauss meat processing plant is a good utilization of that space," Rainey said in a press release.

Alderman Rainey, whose district encompasses Century City, was one of the loudest proponents of the facility during a heated Common Council meeting last week. He said he wants more jobs for his community. Some of the entry level jobs at the facility range from 14$ to $17 an hour.

He also spoke out against some of the opponents of the facility, many of whom he said came from outside of Milwaukee. “At the end of the day, none of these people are my neighbors. None of these people reside within the Century City Triangle Neighborhood Association,” Rainey said during the meeting.

However, it seems as though he has changed his mind about that. Following the Tuesday meeting, Rainey said he received an "overwhelming response," from his neighbors regarding their disapproval of the facility.

"I am listening to the voices in my community, and I expect the administration to do same and withdraw their push for this proposal. I will also be asking the same of my colleagues, to support the will of my constituents," Rainey said.

Slaughter Free Milwaukee, who came out to protest the plans last Tuesday, reacted to the news Monday.

“We are incredibly pleased to hear Strauss withdraw its plans for a slaughterhouse in our city. This is a victory, most importantly for the residents of District 7," said Amy Zignego, community organizer for Slaughter Free Milwaukee.

The 175,000 square-foot headquarters could have employed up to 250.