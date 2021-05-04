The Corners of Brookfield Announce Beer Garden Every Thursday This Summer and Other Events

× Expand Courtesy of The Corners of Brookfield

As the warm weather comes, The Corners of Brookfield announce their summer events and programming schedule. The 2021 season will bring back summer favorites and new activities, all updated for optimal safety and fun.

Community members can enjoy live music and drinks served by Café Hollander during the return of the Beer Garden at The Corners this year. The outdoor event will be held in Market Square from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. every Thursday in June, July and August, beginning June 10. Artists will include an array of local favorites, co-sponsored by Wisconsin Music Ventures. For updated health and safety, the beer garden will offer a touch-less ordering system using QR codes, with walk-up service available as well.

Other summer activities offer fun for everyone in the family, including:

Cinco de Mayo in the Square with BelAir (May 5) – Enjoy $2 tacos, drink specials and the sights and sounds of performing mariachi bands from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

(May 5) – Enjoy $2 tacos, drink specials and the sights and sounds of performing mariachi bands from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Chalk Art Days (June 18 – 20) – Watch as specialty chalk artists transform the streets and sidewalks of the town center, filling the pavement with bright colors and murals.

(June 18 – 20) – Watch as specialty chalk artists transform the streets and sidewalks of the town center, filling the pavement with bright colors and murals. Foodie Fridays (June 25, July 30 and August 30 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.) – Enjoy live music and lunch specials with special food and drink options the last Friday of the month in Market Square.

(June 25, July 30 and August 30 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.) – Enjoy live music and lunch specials with special food and drink options the last Friday of the month in Market Square. Al Fresco Friday’s at Silverspot Cinema (Friday’s beginning June 18 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.) – Enjoy patio dining and live music at the S-Bar every Friday evening until August.

(Friday’s beginning June 18 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.) – Enjoy patio dining and live music at the S-Bar every Friday evening until August. Jaguar Car Show (August 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) – See new and vintage Jaguars on display throughout the Center, hosted by the Wisconsin Jaguar LTD auto club, while enjoying live music throughout the day.

“We’re thrilled to be inviting our neighbors back to the town center for another fantastic summer of outdoor fun and activities,” says Chelsea Roessler, director of marketing and events at The Corners of Brookfield. “The summer events offer something for everyone and allow our community to come together for annual favorites and new activities.”

The Corners’ restaurants will offer extended patio dining starting this spring and will continue to have stringent practices and policies in place to keep guests safe, including during all summer events. For additional details visit www.thecornersofbrookfield.com.